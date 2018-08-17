Dealing a sharp blow to his ability to remain in the U.S., the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York stated Aug. 15 that it would not issue a stay of deportation for prominent immigration rights advocate Ravi Ragbir.
Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, is scheduled to be deported Sept. 7, but has a stay of deportation in place from a federal court in New Jersey. In its ruling, the Court of Appeals said Ragbir must inform the court if that stay of deportation ends. It also ruled that it would expedite its hearing of a civil lawsuit brought about by Ragbir and a coalition of civil rights organizations.
Ragbir has filed a lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging that the agency’s attempts to deport him violate his First Amendment rights.
The native of Trinidad and Tobago with roots in India, who has lived in the U.S. since 1991, was arrested by ICE last January and ordered immediately deported. He was granted a temporary stay of deportation a month later, after spending several weeks in detention. (See earlier story here: https://bit.ly/2nG7ZED)
Ragbir was undocumented when he arrived in the U.S. 27 years ago but was able to procure a green card. He lost his immigration status after he was found guilty of wire fraud, a charge he is still disputing.
Earlier in January, the founder of the New Sanctuary Coalition, Jean Montrevil, was deported and returned to his native country, Haiti. Montrevil had lived in the U.S. since 1986; he and Ragbir are considered two of the most prominent immigrant rights advocates in New York.
The named defendant is Thomas Homan, the former deputy director of ICE who retired in June; the lawsuit does not name Ronald Vitiello, the former acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who is now ICE's acting director and deputy director.
Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Detention Watch Network, the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CASA de Maryland.
The lawsuit states that ICE is attempting to target immigrant rights activists for deportation, effectively violating their rights to free speech.
“They [ICE] are silencing free speech... they're silencing the community,” tweeted Ragbir after the Aug. 14 hearing.
“When the judge asked whether they would come for Ravi in the dead of night, ICE couldn’t assure him they'd wait even 1 day before going after him,” tweeted the Immigrant Defense Project after the hearing.
“The right to criticize the government and its officials lies at the First Amendment’s very heart. The freedom of individuals verbally to oppose or challenge police action without thereby risking arrest is one of the principal characteristics by which we distinguish a free nation from a police state,” stated the plaintiffs in their lawsuit.
The suit noted that Ragbir has lived in the U.S. for 27 years and has a wife and daughter who are both U.S. citizens. “Deporting Mr. Ragbir from the United States, where he has lived for decades, would cause him incalculable harm, including separating him from his U.S. citizen wife and daughter and further inhibiting his exercise of free speech. By contrast, a stay would cause the government no harm at all,” stated the plaintiffs in their suit, noting that Ragbir had been ordered deported a decade ago, but previous administrations allowed him to remain in the U.S. nonetheless.
“Mr. Ragbir is in grave danger of unconstitutional removal. Only a stay from this court can protect him from irreparable harm and prevent a flagrant First Amendment violation,” stated the plaintiffs.
In its response to the suit, ICE noted that Ragbir has been subjected to a final order of removal for over 11 years and has received “exhaustive due process” in his appeals for both criminal and immigration cases.
“No First Amendment harms are at issue because the First Amendment does not prevent government actions directed at non-expressive conduct — such as Ragbir’s final order of removal — from incidentally burdening speech,” stated ICE, noting that Ragbir’s deportation was inevitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.