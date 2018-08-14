An Indian American middle school student from Cupertino, Calif., Shiva Oswal, excelled for Team California in the recent third International History Olympiad, collecting more than a quarter of the state’s medals.
The International History Olympiad is a biennial, week-long celebration of history attended by some of the best young history students from around the world, featuring numerous individual- and team-based competitions.
Oswal won five golds, four silvers and two bronze medals, including the title of Overall Middle School Olympiad Champion, at the recently concluded event held in Berlin, Germany, from July 14 through July 22.
The 2018 International History Olympiad was attended by over 200 history students with more than 30 global affiliations, according to a news release.
Oswal was part of Team California that was the 2018 Medal Table Champion securing an overall count of 40 medals, of which Oswal took home 11.
Team India placed second and Team Canada came in third with 23 medals each.
Among the team events were the International History Bowl World Championship and the History Hexathlon tournament.
Some examples of Individual buzzer-based events were the International History Bee World Championships, Ancient History Bee, Art History Bee, German Military History Bee, Historical Geography Bee, Recent History Bee, STEM History Bee, Scramble for Africa Bee and Women’s History Bee, among others, the release said.
Among the individual non-buzzer based events were simulation of the Potsdam Conference, ‘Civilization’ computer game tournament, History of Berlin Exam and the History Knockout tournament, it said.
The overall Individual Olympiad Championship at the Middle School, Junior Varsity and Varsity levels was determined on the basis of placement in the Battery Exam, Written Exam and International History Bee World Championships. Each event counted one-third towards the Overall Olympiad Championship title.
