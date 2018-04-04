SUNNYVALE, Calif. – An Indian American DACA recipient, who has lived in the U.S. since the age of six, is heading to Washington, DC April 12, where he plans to meet with members of Congress to advocate for a clean DREAM Act, which will protect the nation’s 1.5 million undocumented youth from deportation.
“A pathway to citizenship would be great,” Ruchir Parikh, a resident of Sunnyvale, Calif., who earned his degree in industrial technology from San Jose State University and currently works in IT at Okta, told India-West. “I have grown up here and see myself as an American. There has never been a point in my life when I have felt less than American.”
“But I’m okay with anything that allows me to stay here with my family,” he added, noting that his DACA status ends in February 2019. The Trump administration rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Sept. 5, 2017, but two lower court decisions have allowed the program to remain in place temporarily, and for renewal applications to be accepted.
Parikh’s DACA status allows him to work and drive in the U.S., besides protecting him from deportation. He has already filed for a renewal.
Parikh and his father and mother came to the U.S. in 1991 from Punjab, at the height of the Sikh separatist movement, seeking asylum. The Parikhs are not Sikh. Ruchir Parikh said his father has spoken of being persecuted by members of Sikh separatist groups.
“I just thought we were going on a trip. My parents said we were going to a place called America, and I was like, ‘okay, we won’t be seeing grandma for a bit,’” Parikh told India-West, recalling the day the family left their home in Punjab.
Arriving in the U.S., the Parikhs immediately filed for asylum. But their case was not heard until October 2003, more than 12 years later. They then did not receive a decision on their case until six years later, in December 2009.
Eighteen years after the family filed its asylum application, asylum officers with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services determined that Ruchir’s father had been persecuted, but that the country conditions in India had improved since 1991, according to Parikh’s attorney, Kalpana Peddibhotla.
The Parikhs were then referred to Immigration Court but did not get their first court date until May 2010. Their first hearing date on the merits of the case was not until September 2012, 21 years after Ruchir’s father first sought asylum.
Meanwhile, Ruchir’s younger sister Ridhi, who was born in the U.S., had turned 21 and was able to sponsor her parents, who now have green cards. But Ruchir is not considered an immediate family relative: only the parents, spouses, and children of U.S. citizens fall into that category.
Parikh told India-West that he is the sole breadwinner for his family. His father suffers from retinopathy, which has left him mostly blind in both eyes; he also suffers from severe arthritis, which does not allow him to lift things. His mother is a home-maker, who nevertheless ran two family-owned shops.
Parikh, 33, paid his way through college, and has paid his family’s mortgage for the past 14 years. He started off in retail in 2008, and then developed an IT consultancy, which eventually landed him the job at Okta.
The young man said he is deeply concerned about his family’s ability to survive if he is forced to return to India. “But I can’t let that fear ruin my life, even though I know that this is something that could happen,” he said.
“I’ve worked my butt off to get to where I am,” said Parikh. “Trump talks about DACA from his ivory tower. I see it from the perspective of working people living paycheck to paycheck.”
Peddibhotla told India-West: “The system has failed Ruchir and his family. They would all have been citizens if his father’s case had immediately been heard.”
“It’s so unfortunate that we do not place more resources into adjudicating asylum claims. If we’re supposed to be the beacon of hope, how can we tell immigrants it will take 20 years to determine whether they’re allowed to stay,” said the Newark, Calif.-based attorney.
