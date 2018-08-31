OMAHA, Neb. — A federal jury in Omaha has awarded Infogroup Inc. nearly $54 million in a lawsuit that accused its ousted Indian American founder of stealing confidential information.
A federal judge Aug. 29 entered judgments of $43.6 million against Omaha-based DatabaseUSA and $10 million against Vinod ‘Vin’ Gupta. He founded DatabaseUSA after he was ousted as CEO of Infogroup amid concerns about his lavish lifestyle.
Papillion-based Infogroup had complained that DatabaseUSA was trying to steal its customer database by hiring more than 20 Infogroup employees. It also said DatabaseUSA advertised its services in a misleading manner that concealed the fact that Gupta's new company wasn't related to Infogroup.
Gupta and DatabaseUSA have denied the allegations, saying DatabaseUSA's business was different because it didn't try to compile its own information like Infogroup. Gupta and his attorneys didn't immediately return calls Aug. 30 from The Associated Press.
India-West adds: According to Wikipedia, Gupta, a philanthropist who has donated over $50 million to numerous charitable endeavors in the U.S. and India, is the former CEO and chairman of Infogroup, which was previously known as InfoUSA.
Borrowing $100 from a bank to get started, Gupta reportedly grew Infogroup from a one-man operation to a global employer of over 5,000 with annual revenues of over $750 million. Under Gupta's leadership, the company acquired over 45 companies and was sold in July 2010 for $680 million.
In 2010, Gupta founded DatabaseUSA.com, and later founded and/or acquired a number of other businesses, including A to Z Databases, Express-Copy, InfoFree, JangoMail, LocatePlus, and LP Police, which are owned by the Everest Group, Gupta's family office and investment corporation.
Former United States President Bill Clinton praised Gupta's and Infogroup's dedication to public service in Clinton's book, “Giving,” which described the company as one that "has made a concerted effort to hire people who were on welfare, as well as people who are disabled or who have to support themselves after getting out of unsafe domestic situations.”
Gupta was appointed by Clinton to serve as a trustee of the Johne F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., according to the Wikipedia page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.