Noting the large number of people across the nation who pay more than one-third of their income in rents or mortgages, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pitched the Rent Relief Act July 24 in a keynote speech at the 2018 National Conference on Ending Homelessness in Washington, DC.
The Rent Relief Act, which does not yet have a bill number, was rolled out by the Indian American U.S. senator July 19. The measure is one of the first to address what Harris calls the “national crisis of affordable housing,” and would give a refundable tax credit to households who paid more than 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities.
In Harris’ home state, where she formerly served as Attorney General, one out of every five households pays more than half its income to rent or a mortgage, according to a fact sheet from the California Budget and Policy Center. Four out of 10 households had unaffordable housing costs, exceeding 30 percent of household income, in 2015, noted the independent organization.
More than half of renter households in California pay more than 30 percent of their income in rent, noted the CBPC. Nationally, more than 1.5 million households are severely rent burdened, defined as households who pay more than 50 percent of their income in rent.
“America’s affordable housing crisis has left too many families behind who struggle each month to keep a roof over their head,” said Harris in a press statement. “This bill will ensure no family is priced out of the basic security of a place to live. Bolstering the economic security of working families would strengthen our country and increase opportunity.”
Coming onstage July 24 at the 2018 National Conference on Ending Homelessness, Harris employed the folksy manner of another junior senator who quickly rose to prominence to capture his seat at the White House. She noted her roots in Oakland, Calif., where almost one-fifth of the population lives below the federal poverty line, defined as $16,460 annually for a two-person family.
The Indian American politician, who is also African American, said she was often asked about DC.
“It’s a hot mess,” she said with a laugh.
“One of the most critical issues of our time is the crisis of affordable housing and homelessness, which is not receiving the kind of attention it needs,” said Harris. “Every individual deserves the dignity of having a roof over their head. People’s economic security and well-being are at risk,” she said, noting that wages have largely remained stagnant as the cost of housing has gone up phenomenally.
The senator noted alarmingly that more than 6,000 people a day are being evicted from their homes, two million per year. “That’s a crisis,” she said.
The Trump administration is contributing to the crisis, said Harris, noting that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has a proposed $9 billion budget cut in the works. Further, the administration is also trying to shut down the Inter-Agency Council on Homelessness.
“The administration has said the war on poverty is over, that it was a success. That’s just being blind,” she stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.