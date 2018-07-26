Dimple Ajmera was unanimously voted on to the Charlotte City Council in North Carolina’s District 5 seat in January 2017. Since then, she may have attended several city council meetings. But on July 23, the Indian American councilwoman attended a meeting that she will probably cherish for the rest of her life.
At the end of the meeting that evening, Vaibhav Bajaj, an Indian American dentist from Boston, Mass., was allowed to address the council members. In a surprise move, he proceeded to ask council member Ajmera to marry him, then walked behind the dais, stood on one knee and gave her a ring, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Ajmera wrote on Twitter July 24: “Any objections, colleagues, with this motion? Because Dr. Vaibhav Bajaj believes in bipartisan agreement. On a serious note, I’m grateful for a life partner who is family oriented, loving and compassionate.” She also retweeted a few pictures capturing the event.
Ajmera, who previously worked at TIAA, a Fortune 100 financial services organization, in University City, is the first Asian American on the council.
Ajmera earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern California where she received the prestigious Volunteer Service Award for her work in the community; she later obtained a Certified Public Accountant license in California. (See earlier story on Ajmera in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2hqP2CS)
