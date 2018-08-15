The Detroit Pistons Aug. 8 announced it has hired Indian American Sachin Gupta as their assistant general manager.
“We are pleased to welcome Sachin Gupta to the Detroit Pistons organization,” said Ed Stefanski, special adviser to owner Tom Gores. “Sachin is a creative thinker, extremely intelligent, and has a great handle on the analytical side of basketball operations systems. His analytics and salary cap background will be a tremendous resource while serving a leadership role for our basketball operations team.”
Gupta spent last season as a special adviser to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, his second stint with the organization.
The Boston, Mass.-area native began his NBA career with the Rockets in 2006 as Morey’s first hire, laying the foundation for the team’s extensive analytics undertaking, which the Rockets would later become renowned for, the Pistons said in a news release.
In addition to his responsibilities as an analyst, Gupta also assisted in managing the team’s salary cap during his six-year tenure in Houston.
Gupta transitioned to the Philadelphia 76ers front office in 2013 as a consultant prior to the NBA Draft while finishing M.B.A. studies at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.
He then moved to a more permanent position, vice president of basketball operations in 2014 and served as then-GM Sam Hinkie’s top lieutenant.
Gupta served a substantial role in driving the club’s overhaul that led to this past season’s return to the NBA Playoffs, the release said.
Prior to joining the NBA ranks, Gupta spent two years at ESPN where he had a hand in fostering basketball’s analytical movement, implementing advanced NBA metrics on ESPN.com before their use had become widespread across the league, it said.
While at ESPN, he also became well versed in the collective bargaining agreement when he developed the widely popular NBA Trade Machine.
Gupta earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from MIT and an MBA from Stanford University.
