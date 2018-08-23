New York-based Le Moyne College announced Aug. 16 that Dipankar Rai was named as the inaugural director of the Hetterich Center for Global Engagement and Impact.
Rai, an assistant professor of marketing in the Madden School of Business at Le Moyne, will focus on three primary areas as the director, a news release said.
The first area noted by Le Moyne was immersion experience to provide students with the opportunity to interact with different cultures, companies, ideas and values that will broaden their understanding of the shifting global business landscape.
The second area includes Jesuit exchange agreements to foster partnerships with institutions throughout the world to engage the Madden School of Business with the global Jesuit community.
And lastly is faculty support to provide opportunities for them to engage with the global community.
“I am excited to expand the experiences and perspectives of our students and faculty to a more global scale,” said Rai, who came to Le Moyne in 2015, in a statement.
The Indian American professor teaches courses that focus on marketing analytics, brand management, digital marketing and principles of marketing. He earned both his M.B.A. and doctorate in marketing at SUNY Binghamton.
"Dipankar will do an outstanding job in this role, which is vital to the Madden School's objective of producing 21st century leaders who are globally aware and culturally sensitive," said Madden School dean Jim Joseph in a statement.
The Hetterich Center was established in 2016. Its mission is to provide unique local, national and international immersion opportunities for Madden School students and faculty, as well as financial support that promotes engagement with the global community.
