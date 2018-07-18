Indian American teen Simar Bajaj is a man with a mission: to get into a great medical school and tread in the footsteps of his uncle, a U.S. Air Force physician who was deployed in Afghanistan.
“He treated members of the Armed Forces, but he also treated members of the Taliban. My uncle represents the epitome of what good medicine should be: treating whoever comes your way, regardless of their beliefs,” Bajaj told India-West in the midst of preparing for a medical internship this August in Warsaw, Poland.
Bajaj will participate in a program for 16-17 year olds, organized by Gap Medics, which places pre-med students and others in hospitals around the world. During his two-week placement, Bajaj will spend 23 hours a week shadowing a physician at a Polish hospital.
During the first week, Bajaj will focus on orthopedics. In the second week, he will focus on gastroenterology.
Bajaj spent the summer of his freshman year in a similar manner: shadowing vascular surgeon Tarun Grover at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. “I saw all types of surgeries: vasectomies, gall bladder operations, coronary artery bypasses,” said Bajaj, adding that the most fascinating experience was watching an operation on a beating heart.
“That’s not an experience most high school students get. The doctors in the operating room couldn’t believe I was a freshman,” he told India-West, adding that the experience strengthened his resolve to become a surgeon.
Bajaj has also shadowed physicians at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, where he observed a CT scan of a cervical spine fracture, and an MRI of a glioblastoma multiforme – a deadly brain cancer, among other illnesses; and at Kaiser San Leandro, where he observed patients with urinary tract infection, suspected cervical fracture, hyperglycemia, stroke, and other illnesses in the Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit.
Bajaj has also shadowed physicians at Endocrine Medical Associates.
In his spare time, Bajaj writes and curates articles for his medical blog – doctorinprogress.com, subtitled: A Teenager’s Guide to Medicine. Some of his more recent posts include analysis of a Stanford graduate student’s research into how electrical stimulation might help the movement of a person afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease.
In another post, Bajaj analyzes the “sunk cost fallacy” of medicine, the practice of continuously throwing money into a project, regardless of its efficacy, because they have already invested so much in it. “We must remember that a provider’s time and their patient’s money should not influence whether a patient continues an ineffective treatment,” stated Bajaj.
“Medicine is the best profession in the world. You have a unique ability to help a person, to save a person’s life in a truly spectacular way,” said Bajaj, who is aiming to get into a 7-year program which seamlessly takes him from undergrad to med school, cutting out what he calls the “ruthless pre-med environment” and the stress of having to take the MCAT.
“You must have a genuine passion to care for humanity and to go full force with that,” he said.
