A doctoral candidate at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Hemang Jani, was named among 85 students worldwide to receive a 2018 Optics and Photonics Education Scholarship from SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, the university announced in a July 10 news release.
The scholarships recognize the society’s student members for their potential contributions to optics, photonics, or a related field, with the award-winning applicants evaluated, selected, and approved by the SPIE Scholarship Committee, it said.
Jani, who grew up in India, came to UAH after completing his master’s degree in physics at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara. As a member of physics and astronomy department associate professor Dr. Lingze Duan’s Precision Ultrafast Light Sciences group, the Indian American student uses few-cycle femtosecond pulses to study ultrafast carrier dynamics in gradient-doped negative-electron-affinity photocathodes, the university said.
In 2017, Jani was selected to attend the esteemed Siegman International School on Lasers hosted by the Centro de Investigaciones en Optica in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. In addition to attending workshops, Jani presented his research on the use of ultra-short optical pulses to probe fast electronic dynamics in tiny semiconductor structures in a poster entitled "Ultrafast Nanophotonics: Quantum Dot Thin-Film Sensor Fabrication and Few-Cycle Pump-Probe Spectroscopy,” according to the university.
More recently, Jani was awarded a scholarship to attend the summer seminar at Stanford’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, where he was trained on new opportunities in ultrafast science, including X-ray free electron lasers.
As a part of this experience, Jani – along with a team of students from both the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Max Planck Society – presented a mock-beam time proposal to study ultrafast effects in novel superconductors, UAH said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.