The American Diabetes Association recently honored Indian diabetologist Dr. V. Mohan with the Harold Rifkin Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes Award.
Mohan, the founder of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Center, was given the award to honor his outstanding service in the cause of diabetes that has been performed with an international perspective and with international impact.
It recognizes those whose efforts have increased the awareness of the burden of diabetes worldwide to improve the care and lives of those with diabetes, the ADA said.
Mohan is the first Indian doctor to receive the award.
Mohan is the chair and chief of diabetology at the Chennai-based center, which is a WHO Collaborating Center for Noncommunicable Diseases Prevention and control of IDF Center of Excellence in Diabetes Care.
Additionally, he is the president and director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation.
Mohan has published more than 1,000 papers in peer-reviewed journals and textbooks including 718 original articles 235 review articles and invited editorials and 150 chapters to textbook.
He has received over 160 awards including the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Award by the Medical Council of India and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centenary Award from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Additionally in 2012, the Indian government awarded him with the Padma Shri award for his extensive contribution in the field of diabetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.