NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of an Indian American clerk at a New Haven convenience store.
The New Haven Register reports that Leighton Vanderberg, who drove two gunmen – Jamal Sumler, 27, and Dwayne Sayles, 25 – to the Forbes Avenue convenience store where they shot and killed Sanjay Patel during a robbery, apologized to the victim's widow in court July 18.
He previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory to first-degree robbery and testified for the prosecution in the trials of the two shooters. Both were convicted.
The 25-year-old Vanderberg is already is serving a 40-year sentence for felony murder in the fatal shooting of Jose Salgado, killed while working at his small grocery store in Bridgeport, five days after Patel was slain.
Patel, 39, was working behind the counter of Pay Rite Food/Citgo Station on the night of April 6, 2015, when Sumler and Sayles walked in. They pointed guns at him and both shot him as a scuffle broke out when Patel tried to defend himself with a stool.
Vanderberg, the key witness in the trials of each shooter, testified he drove them to a side street near the store and parked while the two men walked to Forbes Avenue.
Vanderberg said that within about 10 minutes Sayles returned to the car, clutching a box of Dutch Masters cigars. Sumler came back shortly after that and then Vanderberg drove them to Sayles’ home at the Church Street South housing complex, the Register reported.
Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Clifford, who noted Vanderberg’s cooperation with the state, made the sentence concurrent with the 40-year sentence for the Bridgeport shooting, it said.
Victim Services Advocate Beata Bagi read in court for the third time the widow’s statement. Sumler and Sayles had listened to those words during their sentencing hearings.
She noted she married Patel in 2009 and five years later they were overjoyed when she became pregnant. “It was our dreams coming true.”
“My husband liked children so much that he would give candy to children who came to his store for free if they didn’t have money,” she said, according to the report.
“But when the time came to have his own child,” she added, “he was gone.”
“I cry every day for my husband,” the widow said. “My husband gave me so much love. He was very caring and he took care of me in so many ways. Now all of my dreams are dead.”
The widow said: “My child every day looks at the picture of his father, pointing and saying: ‘That is my daddy.’ That is all he has. Just a picture.”
She said she lies awake at night worrying about how to provide for her son, the publication said.
The widow concluded her statement by asking: “And what am I going to tell my son when he gets older, when he asks me: ‘Where is my father?’ How to explain to a child that someone killed his father for a couple of dollars?”
(See earlier India-West story here.)
