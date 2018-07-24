Leighton Vanderberg (center), who was the driver in an April 2015 incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Sanjay Patel in New Haven, Conn., was sentenced July 18 to 20 years in prison. Vanderberg drove shooters Jamal Sumler (left), who was found guilty of felony murder and robbery, and faces 95 years in prison; and Dwayne Sayles (right), who was also found guilty of murder, along with several other charges. (New Haven Police Department photos)