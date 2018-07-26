A judge in New York has dismissed murder charges against Saeed Ahmad who, last year, after crashing his car on a state highway, allegedly left his Indian American friend Harleen Grewal to burn to death in his fiery car.
The 23-year-old Ahmad will face manslaughter charges in lieu of murder, according to a New York Daily News report.
Ahmad on Oct. 13, 2017, was seen weaving his Infiniti G35 sedan in and out of lanes before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barrier (see India-West article here).
Grewal, 25, was trapped in the car and ultimately died as Ahmad hailed a cab and allegedly fled the scene to receive treatment at a hospital.
Saeed was later arrested at the hospital where he was being treated for burns to his arms and legs following the crash. He had admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol before the crash but a subsequent blood test revealed he was not legally drunk, according to reports.
Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice had agreed Ahmad's murder charges were sufficient. However, Ahmad's attorney, Michael Jaccarion, filed a motion against the decision and the judge agreed, the report said.
“Failure to summon aid is not a factor in determining whether a homicide constitutes depraved murder,” Del Guidice wrote, according to the publication.
Ahmad now faces a 15-year prison sentence if convicted of second-degree manslaughter.
He is expected back in court on Sept. 10.
Ahmad’s brother Waheed Ahmad said around the time of the crash in a New York Post report that Saeed Ahmad never fled the crash scene and suffered his injuries trying to save his friend.
“He did not just run away from the scene. He lost his phone in the car [and was] unable to call the ambulance,” he said at the time. “He tried to get her out. That's how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned. He couldn't get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick.”
