British teacher Andria Zafirakou (l) receives the ‘Global Teacher Prize’ from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (c), Prime Minister of the UAE, during an award ceremony in Dubai March 18. The award is presented by Indian entrepreneur Sunny Varkey’s (r) Varkey Foundation. Indian American teacher Akash Patel was one of the finalists in the competition. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images)