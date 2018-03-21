DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A British art teacher won a highly-competitive million-dollar teaching prize March 18 for her work with inner-city children in London, helping students feel welcome and safe in a borough with one of the highest murder rates in the country, according to AP.
Andria Zafirakou, 39, beat out some 30,000 applicants from around the world to win the Global Teacher Prize, which honors one exceptional teacher a year who’s made a significant contribution to the profession.
Indian American Akash Patel was among the finalists in the competition (see India-West article here).
Patel, a teacher at Dallas, Texas-based Thomas J. Rusk Middle School, began his teaching career in very small rural communities in Oklahoma where people had never seen or met “a brown Indian guy who spoke five languages and had traveled to over 30 countries,” the prize website said.
The Alperton Community School teacher was awarded for her work in the London borough of Brent, one of the most ethnically diverse places in the country. Her students come from some of the poorest families in Britain with parents who don’t necessarily speak English.
She was credited for her efforts beyond the classroom, which include establishing relationships with parents, riding with students on the bus and standing at school gates with police officers to welcome students at the start of the day.
“It’s always a nice thing sometimes to say hi to them in their language and then that just automatically makes them smile and it makes the connection with the child,’’ she told The Associated Press.
Zafirakou is the first British teacher to win the award. Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated her in a video recording at the award ceremony.
The Global Teacher Prize was awarded in a star-studded ceremony in Dubai March 18 hosted by Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show.” Other celebrities present included Hollywood star Charlize Theron and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.
The award is presented by the Varkey Foundation. Its founder, Sunny Varkey, established the for-profit GEMS Education company, which has more than 250 schools around the world.
(With AP reports)
