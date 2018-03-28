Early registration for the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin’s annual conference will conclude at the end of March.
The 31st annual AAPI Convention, to be held at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio from July 4 through July 8, will feature a keynote address by Sri Sri Ravishankar.
The association is expecting more than 2,000 delegates, largely from the Indian American community, to attend the event to take part in the academic presentations, recognition of achievements and achievers and professional networking.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Navtej Singh Sarna have been invited to attend the convention and address the delegates, AAPI president Dr. Gautam Samadder announced.
Ravishankar, a spiritual leader, founded the Art of Living Foundation in 1981, which aims to relieve individual stress, societal problems and violence, and is considered as one of the world’s largest humanitarian, non-governmental organizations and is known for its great services to humanity, the association said in a news release.
Additionally, the event-goers will be addressed by senior world leaders, including U.S. senators, Nobel laureates, governors, congressmen and celebrities from the Hollywood and Bollywood world.
In addition to the exhibition hall featuring large exhibit booth spaces in which the healthcare industry will have the opportunity to engage, inform and educate the physicians directly through one-on-one, hands on product demonstrations and discussions, there will be a specialty Product Theater, Interactive Medical Device Trade Show, a special exhibition area for new innovations by young physicians, the association noted.
“Physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country and internationally will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year,” said Samadder in a statement.
More information about the event can be found by visiting www.aapiconvention.org or www.aapiusa.org.
