A young Indian American girl from Southern California is excelling in golf, recently participating in the IMG Junior World Championships and finishing near the top of the leaderboard and becoming the top-ranked golfer in the country in her age group.
Karina Jadhav, 8, traveled to San Diego and the Sycuan Golf Resort for the golf tournament, considered among the largest international golf events with roughly 1,200 golfers from more than 50 countries, and finished fourth in the 7- and 8-year-old girls’ category.
The solid performance resulted in Karina becoming the top-ranked golfer in the U.S. and the fourth-ranked golfer in the world in her age group.
At the world championships, Karina played challenging rounds of golf for three consecutive days of 54 holes stroke play with a total of 182.
She won fourth place in a card-off tie-breaker due to her lowest back nine holes scoring, according to a news release provided to India-West.
Karina has won numerous trophies in local and regional junior golf tournaments. Her most prized possession is the IMG Academy Junior World Championship trophy; also inscribed on that trophy are the names of Hall of Famers Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Lorena Ochoa, the news release said.
Karina has clinched this trophy a second time in a row and is the only Indian American girl to achieve this trophy amongst all age groups from 6 to 18, the release noted. Shubham Jaglan from India had achieved this feat amongst the boys’ category, previously.
The young Indian American girl became interested in golf when she was just four and has quickly developed a pristine swing off the tee and an eagle-eye for the hole with her putter.
The third grader at Huntington Beach, Calif.-based Pegasus School practices every day at various golf courses in Orange County.
Her favorite part of the golf game is driving, the release said. Currently, Karina can drive the ball more than 160 yards. Her driving skills led to a third place finish for driving distance in the 'Drive Chip And Putt' local qualifier, in which she competed in the 9-year-old girls’ category held at Arroyo Trabuco golf course.
Karina says she has a desire to continue her golf career and eventually play on the LPGA tour, and hopefully become the youngest Indian American winner on the tour.
