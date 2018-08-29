Looking to piggyback on the success of its fundraising gala in 2017, the Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation announced it intends to hold three galas throughout the U.S. and raise a total of $10 million.
A year ago in New York, in its first attempt at gathering donations for its nation-building cause, an Ekal gala raised $2 million for its literacy, healthcare and integral developments projects for rural India.
The tremendous support led to the foundation raising $8 million, according to Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation-USA’s Indian American president, Suresh Iyer.
Every year, Ekal hosts over 50 fundraising events in major metropolitan centers across the U.S. by bringing famous Bollywood artists for concerts.
Earlier this year, Ekal had invited two groups of talented performers for this purpose. One group was headed by Kathak dancers Aditi Bhagwat and Kunal Tavri and another group was headed by Kaushik and Pranita Deshpande, according to an Ekal news release.
The response to the concerts was so overwhelming that the events were sold-out at most of the places in advance, it said.
Now with three forthcoming Ekal galas planned, Ramesh Shah, Indian American chairman of EVF-USA, has no doubt that Ekal in 2018 is going to hit $10 million for the first time.
To date, Ekal has 72,000 schools under its wings, grooming 1.92 million children annually – more than half of whom are girls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his clarion call to eradicate illiteracy from every small corner of the nation, wants Ekal to establish 100,000 schools by year 2022 – the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The primary objective of the galas is not only to raise funds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s task of eradicating illiteracy from every corner of India, but also to encourage every sphere, every strata of Indian diaspora to invest itself in India’s future, Ekal said.
The galas are planned for Houston on Oct. 6; Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 12; and New York Oct. 13. Media mogul Subhash Chandra will serve as the distinguished speaker at each event. John Sculley, the former president of Pepsi and CEO at Apple, will serve as the chief guest at the New York event.
More details of the events can be found by visiting www.ekal.org.
