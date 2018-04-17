Global commerce company eBay April 5 announced that Indian American entrepreneur and business executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy will serve as the next president of its ticketing marketplace division, StubHub.
Cassidy will take over the post May 2, the company said in a news release.
StubHub is one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world and enables fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want.
Cassidy, who will report to eBay CEO Devin Wenig, brings decades of leadership and technology experience as a founder and chief executive officer spanning ecommerce, digital content and business development.
“Sukhinder is a strong, dynamic leader who has founded and grown online marketplaces throughout her career," said Wenig in a statement. "She is the right leader to lay the foundation for long term growth and continue StubHub's international expansion while delivering outstanding fan experiences."
Most recently, Cassidy founded theBoardlist, a benefit corporation and premium talent marketplace for boards, started in the technology industry.
She also founded Joyus, the first video commerce marketplace online (see India-West article here), was CEO of Polyvore, a leading fashion and lifestyle platform, and was previously the co-founder and senior vice president of business development at leading fintech platform Yodlee.
A graduate of the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Cassidy — who was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to parents of Indian descent — has also held senior leadership positions at Google, including president of Google's Asia Pacific and Latin America business for more than five years, and started her career at Amazon and Merrill Lynch.
She sits on the board of directors of Urban Outfitters and will remain chairman of theBoardlist.
