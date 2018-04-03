ESPN March 23 announced that Indian American broadcaster Kevin Negandhi has been named the host of the network’s coverage of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games opening ceremony.
The 2018 Special Olympics Games, of which ESPN is the official media sponsor, will run from July 1 through July 8, with Negandhi hosting the opening ceremony as well as evening studio programs in Seattle, Wash., the site of the Games, throughout the event, the network said in a news release.
“It is such an honor to be part of a movement that continues to change lives on a daily basis. The perseverance, passion, talent and excitement from the athletes is a testament to their hard work and the very definition of how we can all make a difference,” Negandhi said in a statement. “We at ESPN, can’t wait to share these stories this summer as we celebrate 50 years of Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s dream that everyone has the chance to take part in sport.”
For Negandhi, this isn’t the first time he has been tasked with a high-profile gig at the network. In the fall last year, the network named him the anchor of ESPN College Football on ABC (see India-West article here). Additionally, he has served as the anchor of ESPN’s coverage of the Scripps National Spelling Bee (see India-West article here).
Live coverage of the opening ceremony will capture the pageantry of multiple performances as well as the Parade of Athletes and lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron, with a 2,018-member choir serving as a living backdrop, the network said.
To kick off the opening ceremony, 47 law enforcement officers and six Special Olympics athletes will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg, carrying the Flame of Hope throughout Washington and lighting the cauldron at Husky Stadium, it said.
ESPN’s special coverage will also include interviews, features and reports from Seattle to preview the week ahead.
ESPN’s evening studio programs will see Negandhi hosting from various venues and iconic locations around Seattle, capturing not only the event itself, but the atmosphere and character of the host city, according to the news release.
Each night, they will provide viewers with incredible stories, athlete profiles and features from around the 2018 USA Games, as well as recapping key results from each days’ competition, it added.
“For nearly 50 years, Special Olympics has been a movement that has driven acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities leading to meaningful change and opportunity,” Russell Wolff, executive vice president of ESPN International, said in a statement. “For more than 32 of those years, ESPN has been proud to be a partner in that movement, and we are excited to capture the athletic achievement, joy and unity of the USA Games in Seattle and showcase them to millions of fans.”
ESPN’s coverage will also include a special vignette series that will be shown across ESPN’s media platforms, as well as extensive coverage in the build-up to, and throughout, the 2018 USA Games on ESPN’s global digital platform, it added.
The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be the beginning of an extended period of Special Olympics related coverage by ESPN, followed by coverage celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics and culminating in ESPN’s coverage of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi in just under a year’s time.
