Ethan Allen chairman, president and chief executive officer Farooq Kathwari recently accepted the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute's Lifetime of Leadership Award.
Kathwari received the award at a June 12 ceremony in New York in conjunction with the 93rd Yale CEO Summit.
"It is truly an honor for me to receive this award," said the Indian American executive. "At Ethan Allen, our company’s namesake was a revolutionary who embodied the bold and inventive American spirit. This spirit lives on and inspires all that we do, from design, to manufacturing, to corporate citizenship, to our customer experience. As an American, and as a leader, I feel I have a responsibility to create opportunities and positive change when and where I can.”
The theme of the summit was "The American Colossus: The Best of Times and the Worst of Times?" Distinguished global corporate leaders from across industries engaged in lively, candid discussions at this invitation-only conference hosted by the Yale School of Management, according to an Ethan Allen news release.
Among his recognitions, Kathwari is a recipient of the 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and has been inducted into the American Furniture Hall of Fame (see India-West story here).
He has been recognized as an Outstanding American by Choice by the U.S. government. He has received the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal, the National Human Relations Award from the American Jewish Committee, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and City of Hope’s International Home Furnishings Industry Spirit of Life Award. He has also been recognized by Worth magazine as one of the 50 Best CEOs in the United States.
Kathwari holds BA degrees in English literature and political science from Kashmir University and an M.B.A. in international marketing from New York University. He is also the recipient of three honorary doctorate degrees.
