An Indian American activist group that has achieved some success in the past in convincing online retailers like Amazon and Wayfair to withdraw products carrying the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, has now persuaded Brooklyn, New York-based e-commerce company Etsy, Inc., to do the same.
Etsy, Inc. withdrew flip-flops carrying an image of Lord Ganesh from its website in less than six hours after the advocacy group of Indian American Hindus protested, calling it “highly inappropriate.”
The Ganesh flip-flops, earlier selling for $25 at Etsy.com, do not show up anymore.
The item description of the flip-flops stated: “Traditionally, Ganesh is thought to provide prosperity, fortune and success. He is the Lord of Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles of both material & spiritual kinds… Stand out from the crowd in these cute flip flops!” according to a press release.
In July 2017, Etsy withdrew a toilet seat carrying the image of Lord Ganesha from its website in less than two hours after a protest spearheaded by Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism.
Zed thanked Etsy for understanding the concerns of Hindu community which thought that having the image of Lord Ganesh on such a product was highly objectionable.
Zed, however, pointed out that they were still waiting for a formal apology from the company and its CEO Josh Silverman.
He suggested that Etsy and other companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that “they understand the feelings of customers and communities” when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.
Zed added that “Etsy should have been enlightened by now that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s feet.”
“Hindus considered it a sacrilege to trample his image under one’s feet. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees,” he said.
Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously, he stated, adding that symbols of any faith, large or small, should not be mishandled.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.
Zed stated in a press release that the group is also urging sportwear company Adidas and singer Pharrell Williams to consider renaming their collaboratively launched footwear inspired by the festival of Holi.
Twelve Holi shoes, ranging between $95 and $250, appear on Adidas’ website, stated the press release. The release date is March 16.
Adidas, while describing Holi as an ancient spiritual festival, stated: “Inspired by a Hindu festival, artist Pharrell Williams designs these shoes.”
Zed pointed out that Hindus felt that the Holi footwear, fabricated by Pharrell Williams and Adidas, was a trivialization of the traditions-concepts-symbols-beliefs of Hinduism.
He said that if Adidas and Williams continue to cold-shoulder the concerns of Hindu community, they plan to urge retailers like Macy’s, Amazon, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, JCPenney, Foot Locker, and Neiman Marcus, among others, to refuse to carry their Holi shoes, thus showing respect to the hurt feelings of the community.
Zed further said that despite their publicly expressed feelings, Williams and Adidas “did not care to rename their Holi shoes which many Hindus felt were highly insensitive as the religious festival of Holi was linked to various deities and offer formal apology.”
Instead, Adidas, in an email to Zed, insisted that these were created by Adidas and Pharrell Williams to “inspire positive change,” were founded upon “the principles of unity,” and “with an intention to explore humanity.”
