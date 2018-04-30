WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled April 24 against the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation, calling the Department of Homeland Security’s rationale against the program “arbitrary and capricious.”
U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington wrote that the decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, “was unlawful and must be set aside.”
Bates wrote that DHS’ decision “was predicated primarily on its legal judgment that the program was unlawful. That legal judgment was virtually unexplained, however, and so it cannot support the agency’s decision.”
Bates gave DHS 90 days to “better explain its view that DACA is unlawful.” If the department cannot come up with a better explanation, he wrote, it “must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”
DACA allowed immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers, to stay and work legally under renewable permits. President Donald Trump announced last year that he would end the program started by President Barack Obama. It was officially rescinded in March, but DHS is continuing to issue renewals because of previous court orders.
Bates’ ruling came in a pair of cases whose lead plaintiffs are the NAACP and Princeton University. He is the third judge to rule against administration plans to end the program.
In January, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that the administration failed to justify ending the program; his nationwide injunction forced the administration to resume accepting renewal requests within a week.
A federal judge in New York issued a similar ruling in February; a judge in Maryland sided with the administration.
The Supreme Court in February denied the administration’s unusual request to leapfrog appeals courts and take on Alsup’s injunction, ensuring that DACA would stay in effect for the time being.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put its review of Alsup’s decision on a fast track, but legal experts don’t expect a decision until June at the earliest. From there, it is expected to go to the Supreme Court, which may not rule until the spring of 2019.
The administration could appeal immediately Bates’ ruling or try again with Bates in the 90-day window he gave. Consolidating the DACA challenges into a single case is a possibility, said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell University.
“It’s complicated now because you have these different cases,” Yale-Loehr said.
Nearly 690,000 people were enrolled when the Trump administration said it was ending the program, and 8 out of 10 were from Mexico. To qualify, they needed to have arrived before they turned 16, been younger than 31 in June 2012, completed high school or served in the military, and had clean criminal records. The two-year-permits are subject to renewal.
Yale-Loehr estimates that tens of thousands of people who meet the criteria but never applied could benefit from Bates’ ruling.
In a previous India-West report, DACA recipient Ruchir Parikh, of Sunnyvale, Calif., said, “I have grown up here and see myself as an American. There has never been a point in my life when I have felt less than American.”
He was in Washington, D.C., earlier this month to meet with members of Congress to advocate for a clean DREAM Act, which will protect the roughly 1.5 million undocumented youth from deportation.
“I’ve worked my butt off to get to where I am,” Parikh, 33, a San Jose State University graduate and IT worker at Okta, told India-West (see India-West report here). “Trump talks about DACA from his ivory tower. I see it from the perspective of working people living paycheck to paycheck.”
A statement issued by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, said: “The decision is only a temporary victory that still allows the administration 90 days to present additional grounds for dismantling this essential program for immigrant youth and families. We urge Congress to pass a permanent solution for undocumented youth that includes a path to citizenship. A comprehensive, permanent solution would include reinstatement of Temporary Protective Status, support refugee programs, and would not sacrifice family unification.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.