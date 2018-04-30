File photo of pro-DACA and Dreamer supporters marching at the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. DACA recipient Ruchir Parikh, of Sunnyvale, Calif., told India-West earlier: “I have grown up here and see myself as an American. There has never been a point in my life when I have felt less than American.” The Indian American was in Washington, D.C., earlier in April to meet with members of Congress to advocate for a clean DREAM Act. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)