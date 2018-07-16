Indian American Federal Trade Commissioner Rohit Chopra July 9 announced that Lina Khan, an attorney of Pakistani origin, has joined the agency as a legal fellow.
In making the announcement on Twitter, Chopra said, "Lina is sharp as a tack and works her fingers to the bone."
Khan, who is expected to work at Chopra's office "for the next few months," gained notoriety for an article she wrote in early 2017 while at Yale Law School that criticized Amazon.com's business practices, titled "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox."
She argues that the current antitrust enforcement framework is ill-equipped to tackle Amazon’s dominance and the potential harm it poses to competition.
Her work was cited by the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, Makan Delrahim, in a speech in April as an example of fresh thinking on digital platforms, according to a Bloomberg report.
"Honored and excited to be joining office of @ChopraFTC. Can't wait to get started," Khan wrote in a tweet.
Khan is the director of legal policy at Washington think tank Open Markets Institute. She has appeared on numerous panels to make the case that technology platforms like the online retail giant represent a threat to competitive markets, according to reports.
Khan’s hire comes at a new juncture for the FTC, with a newly appointed swath of commissioners taking on a high-profile investigation of Facebook over how it shared user data with the Trump-linked research firm Cambridge Analytica, The Hill reported.
New FTC chairman Joe Simons has said that he wants to re-examine how the agency polices tech companies, the report said.
