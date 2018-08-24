Federal authorities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have filed an extradition request for Anoop Shankar, a former West Virginia University and Virginia Commonwealth University medical professor from India, for multiple charges.
Shankar, 43, is accused of falsifying his credentials to get grants at the university, lying to immigration authorities, improperly using his university purchasing card and forging signatures of professors on fake recommendation letters, according to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking Shankar, who was charged with fraud by federal prosecutors in West Virginia in 2015, the report said, adding that the case remains under seal.
Shankar worked as a professor in WVU's Department of Community Medicine in 2008 and left the school in 2014, then transitioning to Virginia Commonwealth.
Federal agents believe Shankar left the U.S. in 2014, believing he most recently resided in the United Arab Emirates. However, Interpol recently related that he has traveled to India, according to an extradition affidavit, the Post-Gazette reported.
Homeland Security Investigations Pittsburgh and authorities in West Virginia began investigating Shankar in 2015 on suspicion of defrauding WVU of some $617,000 in salary he was paid, as well as purchasing fraud he is accusing of committing in submitting false travel expenses and forged letters of professors in the U.S. and abroad that he submitted to stay in the U.S., the publication said.
According to the affidavit, Shankar was living in Singapore when he applied for the faculty position at WVU in 2007, it said.
Agents said he lied that he had a doctorate in epidemiology and medical statistics from Mahatma Gandhi University and that he had undertaken medical residency at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, according to the report.
He also falsely claimed membership in various top-drawer organizations and falsely claimed authorship of numerous medical research articles, it said.
Based on the false credentials, WVU offered him the job and filed a form called a petition for a non-immigrant worker on his behalf with U.S. immigration authorities. In 2010, the school filed another form for him to become a permanent resident that included nine letters of support from professors that agents later found out were fake, the publication added.
The university has said it had no knowledge of the fraudulent documents at the time.
Shankar's lies were discovered in 2012 when he was being considered for a newly created epidemiology position, the report said, citing agents.
Ian R.H. Rockett, a WVU professor and chair of the promotion and tenure committee, discovered the fake credentials and false publications, it noted.
Agents said that Shankar then enlisted two students, Deeban Ganesan and Srinivas Teppala, to make false claims of sexual harassment against Rockett in an attempt to discredit him, according to the report.
HSI said Ganesan later recanted, the accusations were determined to be lies and the two students were expelled, the report added.
In March 2014, Shankar left WVU to become an associate professor at VCU, using some of the same falsified records that he used to get hired at WVU, the report said. He left the country in October of that year.
HSI agent Scott Fell, according to the report, said that “it is believed that Shankar departed based upon the pending investigation of his credentials."
