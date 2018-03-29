SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — A baby girl was delivered safely during a traffic jam on a New Jersey highway with the help of firefighters and police.
Anuj Desai tells NJ.com he and his wife, Vendhana, were headed from Hoboken to Morristown Memorial Hospital on March 20 in the morning when traffic came to halt.
Anuj Desai pulled onto the shoulder of Route 78 and called 911. Police arrived and started to escort the Indian American couple through the traffic, but their soon-to-be newborn daughter had other plans, the report said.
"As soon as we were in the right lane starting to go, my wife said 'it's coming now,' and we were back on the shoulder of the road," Desai told the publication.
Police arrived to escort the couple to the hospital. But Vendhana said they wouldn't have time, so firefighters from the Springfield department helped her give birth on the side of the road.
Officials say the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck. But Capt. Michael Mastroeni was able to fix the problem.
Chief Carlo Palumbo clamped and cut the cord. It was the second emergency delivery for Palumbo, who previously helped a woman give birth in a bank parking lot.
"You know, it's supposed to be a private moment," said Anuj in the report. "I barely paid attention to anything but my wife. But when we were out of the car, I realized there were a lot of people – an ambulance, fire vehicle, cops, there were like eight guys. But they were all helpful and generous and I'm grateful."
Baby Sonia was quickly wrapped in blankets on the chilly 30-degree morning, and the family continued in an ambulance to Morristown hospital, where all were pronounced healthy, NJ.com reported.
Desai thanked the emergency crews who helped in delivering the baby, some of whom visited the family at the hospital in the days after the birth, according to the report.
"They're definitely going to be part of our extended family for life," he said in the report.
