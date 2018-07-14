Kaiya Patel, a British-Indian 5-year-old living in the U.K., is urgently seeking a bone marrow donor to save her life.
When Kaiya was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia, her family’s entire world turned upside down. Since then, they’ve been searching for a bone marrow donor to give Kaiya the opportunity to lead a normal, healthy life.
Finding a bone marrow donor isn’t easy. Just 30 percent of patients are able to find a matching donor within their family. The other 70 percent are left to rely on the generosity of complete strangers.
Kaiya is of Indian descent, making her search for a donor even more challenging. According to DKMS, the world’s largest bone marrow center, just six percent of registered donors are South Asian.
DKMS encourages diversity in the bone marrow registry so that all patients, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds, can find their perfect match.
Follow Kaiya’s journey on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CureKaiya.
