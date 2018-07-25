Suneel Gupta, an Indian American entrepreneur and Congressional candidate with an established career in science and technology, believes Michigan’s 11th Congressional District is pivotal with regard to flipping the House from Republican “Red” to Democratic “Blue” this election cycle.
Gupta, the co-founder of and former chief executive at Rise Labs, which he founded with his brother Dr. Sanjay Gupta, believes he has the experience – professionally and personally – to emerge from the district as its representative.
“There are three hats I wear that are unique to me,” Gupta told India-West in a phone interview about his candidacy for the Democratic primary, as opposed to fellow candidates Haley Stevens, Nancy Skinner, Fayrouz Saad and state Rep. Tim Greimel.
“I’m the only candidate with hands-on healthcare experience,” Gupta stated. Rise, which he co-founded in 2013, is a healthcare company that uses technology to shrink the cost of quality healthcare.
“Second, I come from a fundamentally different background in that I’m not a political insider,” Gupta added. While he is not an insider, his work with Rise resulted in him partnering with former First Lady Michelle Obama which led to the organization partnering with communities that needed the service the most. “That’s a point we need to go into to gain (healthcare) service for all,” he added.
Gupta noted that he has used his experience to solve real problems that real people are suffering from, where the other candidates have not.
His third “hat” that makes him unique, he told India-West, is that he is the lone parent running in the race, with two young children – one a toddler and the other in elementary school.
With the influx of cases emerging revolving around sexual misconduct, the congressional candidate said that he has proposed that anyone running for office in the House should disclose if they have ever been part of a sexual misconduct investigation.
Gupta, who earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and law degree and M.B.A. from Northwestern University, hopes to win the party’s nomination at the Aug. 7 primary.
But the focus is on the November general election, with hopes of wresting the Republican Party from the seat. Incumbent David Trott is not seeking re-election, but the field of GOP members seeking the seat includes former U.S. Rep. Kerry Bentivolio, state Rep. Klint Kesto, state Sen. Mike Kowall, former state Rep. Rocky Raczkowski and Lena Epstein.
“We have a president who wants to cut Medicare and Medicaid (by trillions of dollars),” Gupta said, “and we don’t have enough people in Congress to fight his agenda.”
Referring to President Donald Trump and his recent summit in Helsinki, Finland, to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gupta said the actions were “treasonous.”
Trump was in Finland and in a news conference repeatedly supported Putin and Russia with regard to alleged hacking during the time of the 2016 election and dismissed the investigation findings conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
“It’s hard to describe it as anything but treasonous behavior,” Gupta asserted to India-West, adding that Congress needs to censure the president and give him a “formal reprimand to display to the country that there is a body of people to keep the president in check.”
“Enough is enough,” Gupta said. “This (distress by the country and in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District) raises the stakes on the November election. We need more than ever that the House is flipped. This district is a key, must-win district, to take back the House.”
Gupta, whose campaign has been endorsed by the Indian American Impact Fund, July 2 said he broke yet another fundraising record – raising more from individual contributors than all candidates in both major parties for this financial quarter, and in the history of the district. Including the total for this latest fundraising quarter, he has raised over $1.33 million for his campaign, he said in a statement.
Gupta campaign co-chair Karla Swift said, “Breaking historical fundraising totals for the district once again, Suneel continues to demonstrate that he is a unique candidate with the ability to win this seat in November – with the financial strength, momentum and grassroots enthusiasm it takes to go the distance.”
“This campaign is fueled by people who stand for a progressive agenda,” Gupta said, “and against the corporate special interests. We are ready to take our country back from Donald Trump. In Congress, I'll fight to ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable healthcare, every child receives a world-class education regardless of zip code, and every woman feels safe and empowered, with reproductive freedom and equal pay.”
