SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Foreign workers from India have been locked into ‘indentured servitude’ by the H-1B program, noted the head of an organization which purchased $80,000 worth of ads attacking the visa for highly-skilled foreign workers, which are running at BART stations and in trains in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The controversial ads have been labeled “anti-immigrant” by Indian Americans and civil rights organizations. The print ads are posted at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco and the 19th Street BART station in Oakland. The ads have also been placed inside several BART trains.
Digital versions of the ad are running on television monitors at Montgomery Street and Powell Street stations, two of the most heavily-trafficked stations for tech workers in the BART system.
More than 340,000 H-1B workers were employed in California in 2017, with an average salary of $117,000. About 157,000 H-1B workers were employed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2017, according to PfIR data.
“U.S. TECH WORKERS! Your companies think you are EXPENSIVE, UNDERSERVING, & EXPENDABLE! Congress, fix H-1b law so companies must Seek & Hire U.S. Workers” reads the ad.
Kevin Lynn, executive director of Progressives for Immigration Reform, the organization which purchased the ads, told India-West that his organization bought the ads on BART to “draw attention to the abuses committed by companies who hire H-1B workers.”
“The purpose of the ad was to inform and tap into U.S. tech workers whose employment prospects are dimming by the year,” he said, adding: “These are good, middle class jobs that are being lost to foreign workers, when there are sufficient supplies of U.S. workers to fill those jobs.”
Lynn noted that in 2017, 1,900 doctors who graduated from U.S. universities did not get residencies. However, 3,600 foreign medical graduates were placed in residencies, he stated.
Newsweek reported in 2017 that, during the previous year, fourth-year students at U.S. medical schools filled fewer than half the residency slots in internal medicine. Of the 3,238 first-year residencies filled in family medicine, meanwhile, American-trained physicians accounted for a mere 1,393.
“There’s no Plan B for American students who have accrued more than $250,000 in medical school loans and were counting on good jobs to pay those loans back,” he told India-West.
The H-1B visa program was intended to be the ‘genius visa,’ stated Lynn, adding that the program has now deteriorated to the point at which only an Associate’s degree is required to fill a junior programmer’s job.
New guidelines issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last April threw out computer programming as a “specialty occupation” and created new, more rigorous guidelines by which to allot H-1B visas to programmers.
“Foreign workers are trapped in indentured servitude by their companies. They cannot avail of the laws which protect U.S. workers,” Lynn told India-West. He added that companies need to be more rigorous in their hiring practices to determine whether hiring an H-1B junior programmer would impact the ability of a community college student to get that job.
Venk Shukla, the former chairman of TiE Global, told India-West: “More than 50 percent of start-ups in the U.S. have been founded by immigrants who came in on an H-1B visa. They have contributed the tremendous job creation and tremendous wealth creation.”
He acknowledged, however, that the H-1B visa program has been “gamed” by companies, and that low-skilled tech workers from India are replacing low-skilled American tech workers.
“It does make sense to look at some kind of reform. The program should be limited to those who have specialized skills in some area, especially skills that are not available in the U.S.,” said Shukla, a general partner at Monte Vista Capital.
Some H-1B workers travelling on BART into the Montgomery Street Station March 20 told India-West the ads were intimidating.
“Every day, I hear so much about how I am taking an American worker’s job,” Venu Menon, who declined to name his company, told India-West. Menon has renewed his H-1B once, and said – given the current climate of anti-immigrant hostility – he is re-considering whether to renew it again.
“We work hard, sometimes much harder than the others in our company,” said Menon, noting he often works up to 14 hours a day. “We are often better trained than the people we work with and so many times, we are teaching them their jobs,” he said, adding that he feels less safe riding on BART since the ads went up.
BART issued a statement to India-West, noting: “This campaign complies with free speech laws that allow advertisers to express a point of view without regard to the viewpoint. BART must post these ads to comply with the law. Court rulings reinforce the fact that we can’t deny the ads.”
“BART does not endorse these ads. In fact, our Board of Directors passed a Safe Transit Policy in 2017 to send a clear message to the public and our riders that BART is a safe and welcoming system for all people. The policy states in part “the strength and vitality of our riding community and our employees come from our rich diversity of cultures, experiences and faiths, and we celebrate that diversity.”
“It also states, ‘The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District recognizes and upholds the rights of individuals to be treated fairly and to live their lives with dignity, free from discrimination or targeting because of their faith, race, national origin, or immigration status,’” noted the transit system in the press statement.
