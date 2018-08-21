A former physician at the Baylor College of Medicine Aug. 17 was found guilty of raping a woman who had been hospitalized at the Ben Taub Hospital in 2013.
The jury of five women and seven men reached its verdict against Dr. Shafeeq Sheikh after about 15 hours of deliberation over two days, according to a Chron.com report.
Sheikh was sentenced to 10 years of probation Aug. 17 and will have to register as a sex offender.
The defense team admitted the Indian American doctor had sex with a patient but said it was consensual. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital suffering from an acute asthma attack, reported the rape to Ben Taub staff, saying an unknown physician came to her bedside three times in the dark, sexually assaulting her while she was tethered to machines. The call button she repeatedly pressed to summon a nurse was unplugged, the report noted.
It took investigators two years to identify Sheikh as the suspected attacker, based on DNA from her rape kit. Sheikh, an internal medicine resident on call at Ben Taub, was spotted on surveillance video and logged swiping his badge to enter her floor at least 12 times, even though she wasn’t assigned as his patient, the report said.
In court this week, the 32-year-old woman testified that the attack upended her life and precipitated the end of her marriage.
Sheikh, now 46, lost his job, and the Texas Medical Board revoked his license in 2015, finding that he posed “a continuing threat to public welfare,” reports said.
In 2016, a Harris County civil court cleared Ben Taub and Baylor of liability in a lawsuit the patient brought, the Chronicle reported.
Prosecutors last week told jurors the doctor betrayed the woman’s trust when she was at her most vulnerable. Caregivers rushed to her room for several acute medical episodes and she was unable to fight off the doctor’s assault, they said, the publication said.
A lawyer defending Sheikh picked at inconsistencies in the woman’s account and vigorously questioned her credibility, asking about her career as an actress and model, and whether she agreed she had posted sexually suggestive photos and videos on social media, media outlets noted.
Records showed her cellphone transmitted many texts and logged lengthy phone calls during her stay at the hospital, which indicated she was alert. DNA indicated she had sexual relations with her husband her first night at the hospital, which meant she couldn’t have been incapacitated, the defense said, the report added.
Their client violated medical ethics, the lawyers said, but placed the blame on the patient for allegedly seducing him to make her husband jealous and cash in on a lawsuit, reports said.
Sheikh, a father of four who emigrated from India, told jurors the patient led him on. He said she took his hand to her breasts when he was performing a chest exam. He returned later, and she touched his genitals, he said. She then shifted onto one side and pushed her buttocks to the edge of the gurney, signaling that she wanted more, he said according to the report.
After he completed a sex act with her, without a condom, he testified, “It immediately sunk in that something terrible had happened, and I was scared for myself. You’re not supposed to have sex with a patient. That’s part of medical ethics,” the Chronicle noted.
When he realized she had reported the incident as an assault, Sheikh said, he began checking her chart hourly. He did not come forward because he was terrified of the consequences of an obvious breach of ethics, it said.
