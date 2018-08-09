Kamal Khanna, a former West Windsor, N.J., councilman, recently announced that he is a candidate for the Mercer County freeholder seat being vacated by Anthony S. Verrelli.
Khanna, who spent four and a half years on the council in West Windsor, and had an unsuccessful run at mayor in the township, told CentralJersey.com, “I have been a councilman before and I think this is a natural next step that I’d like to get into.”
Khanna said he has been active in Democratic politics, both at the local and county levels, and sits on the Mercer County Improvement Authority, according to the report.
He said that in addition to being the first Indian American freeholder, if he wins, he would be the first member of county government from West Windsor, a community he said has been “neglected” by the “county people,” the publication said.
Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes said in the report that he believes as many as 20 people would run for the seat, with 10 considered viable candidates, the report said.
Khanna served on West Windsor Township Council from June 2009 to December 2013, including two one-year stints as Township Council president. He has lived in the township for nearly four decades.
Khanna serves on the Mercer County Improvement Authority, and previously served on West Windsor Township's Planning Board and Affordable Housing Committee.
He was Township Council liaison to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Environmental Commission and the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District Board of Education.
Khanna holds a master's degree in engineering and management, and worked as an efficiency engineer and business analyst for a Fortune 500 company. He later founded his own business and serves as chief executive officer of an international clothing company in New York City.
