A former congressional candidate in Colorado has claimed she received death threats after she retweeted a provocative New York Times opinion piece titled, “Should I Give Up on White People?” written by Emory University philosophy Prof. George Yancy.
Indian American Democrat Saira Rao, who lost her bid for Colorado’s Congressional District 1 House seat on June 26, told local media July 10 she and her family were leaving Denver because she feared for their safety. Rao and her husband Shiv live in Denver with their two children, Lila and Dar, and their dog, Hector.
“It feels really, really hateful right now. Everyone knows what my kids look like. I just can’t take that risk,” Rao told the Denverite newspaper.
Rao retweeted Yancy’s op-ed on July 5, answering the author’s headline question with the response: “Short and long answer: YES.”
And that’s when a flurry of activity began. Rao received 364 responses to her tweet, some which accused her of being a racist herself.
“If you categorize people by the color of their skin or their nationality or any way at all, you are the racist. There is only one race. The human race,” responded Larry Helm.
“The question you should really be asking yourself is: "Why have people given up on you,” wrote Sam Timpano, alluding to Rao’s failure at the polls. “What you promote is totally unacceptable and not at all in line with what America is really about,” he said.
“As a fellow Indian American, I have to say that you are an embarrassment. Stop blaming others for your failures and go look in the mirror,” wrote Vinatha Madhavan.
Many wrote of Rao’s “sour grapes” response to her failed congressional bid.
India-West searched through Rao’s tweets and replies and could find no suggestions of “death threats.”
Rao told the Denverite that she believed the tweet gained traction after state Rep. Paul Rosenthal, who is white, retweeted her message and said he disagreed with her. Rosenthal tagged Colorado Politics, where a reporter then wrote a story published July 6.
After that, the story was picked up by national outlets, including the left-leaning The Root and the right-leaning Breitbart News on July 7.
Rao said the reaction to her tweet is essentially proving her point about the need to “dismantle white supremacy,” which she said is “a task white people must undertake.”
According to her campaign bio, Rao is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the New York University School of Law; she clerked on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia before working on Wall Street. After her children were born, Rao launched a publishing house, This Together Media, which publishes books for children and young adults featuring Indian American, African American, lesbian and gay, and immigrant children as protagonists.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2tzAeZ0)
