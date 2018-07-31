Bhaskar Patel, of Windermere, Florida, is facing up to 10 years in prison for violating a law against taking kickbacks involving federal programs. The contracts the Indian American oversaw were part of a U.S. Department of Energy program designed to procure energy savings for government facilities. Seen above is a view of photovoltaic modules on the roof of the Department of Energy's Forrestal building in Washington, D.C., to generate electricity. (representational image/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)