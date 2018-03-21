Navdeep Arora, a former consultant with McKinsey & Company, the largest consulting firm in the world, was sentenced Mar. 14 to a two-year prison sentence for his role in a fraud scheme that bilked State Farm Insurance of about a half-million dollars.
At McKinsey, the British national of Indian origin led its work for State Farm. McLean County Board chair Matt Sorensen worked as an internal consultant for State Farm, helping the Bloomington, Indiana-based insurer decide which outside consultants to use, according to a GLT report.
Prosecutors say they engaged in a billing scheme that lasted for at least three years, using a fake consulting company and fraudulent invoices to steal from State Farm and McKinsey. The scheme cost State Farm nearly $500,000, the report said.
Arora, 53, appeared in a federal courtroom in Chicago March 14 with prosecutors recommending a sentence of between two and two-and-a-half years, noting Sorensen had been sentenced to one year and a day in prison last September, the report added.
In a filing, prosecutors also noted that Arora had already paid $336,862 toward his restitution in the case, with plans to allocate his $250,000 posted as his secured bond towards restitution, it said.
“Despite the significance of the fraud, the government submits that defendant should receive some consideration for paying full restitution prior to sentencing. In addition, Arora’s sentence, despite being more culpable, should be reasonably consistent with the sentence imposed on Sorensen, which was one year and one day imprisonment,” prosecutors said in their pre-sentencing filing, the report added.
Among other crimes, prosecutors say Arora took Sorensen on two personal vacations — to Napa, Calif., and New York — and expensed them to State Farm as business expenses. The costs included flights, hotels, meals, car services and other items, the report said.
