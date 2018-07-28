A longtime veteran working for the U.S. government, Manu Bhardwaj, passed away suddenly July 9.
The Indian American was just 39 years old.
Bhardwaj, who earned his bachelor’s from Northwestern University and his law degree at the University of Michigan, had many stints in Washington, D.C.
Upon graduating from Northwestern, he served as a paralegal in President Bill Clinton’s administration; then from January 2001 to May 2002 he served as a legislative adviser for the judiciary committee; summer law clerk of the judiciary committee in 2003; as part of the domestic policy and federal agency review teams on the Obama-Biden presidential transition team; a congressional and policy adviser at the U.S. Commerce Department during the Obama administration; a senior adviser to the ambassador and U.S. coordinator of international communications in the U.S. State Department; and a senior adviser to the undersecretary of state in the State Department.
Most recently Bhardwaj served as the vice president and director of research and insights and business leader of MasterCard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, where he had been since February 2017.
There, he led technology initiatives to increase inclusive growth and economic empowerment globally.
Additionally, Bhardwaj was a member of the Steering Committee of the World Economic Forum's Internet for All Initiative, Internet Affairs Adviser at the Internet Inclusion Initiative, founding member of the of the People Centered Internet, and a Global Affairs advisor at Northwestern's Office of the President.
A native of Chicago, Bhardwaj is survived by his parents Naresh and Neelam Bhardwaj, grandmother Krishna Gandher, sister Neha Bhardwaj, brother-in-law Christopher Sherman and niece Simran Sherman.
