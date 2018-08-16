ARTESIA, Calif. — Years of competing against each other and hosting separate festivities to honor one of India’s most celebrated holidays appears to have been washed aside as four of Southern California’s Indian American organizations joined forces to commemorate India’s 72nd Independence Day at Artesia Park here Aug. 11.
The Federation of Indian American Association (FIA), Federation of Indian-American Community of Southern California (FIC-SC), India Association of Southern California (IASC) and United Federation of Indo-Americans of California (UFICA) collectively hosted an Independence Day mela at the symbolic center of Southern California’s Indian American community. The evening-long outdoor event in the shadows of Artesia City Hall featured the vocals of Apurva Shah and Bollywood playback singer Sangeeta Kopalkar, as well as a myriad of local youngsters performing cultural dances such as bhangra, Bharatnatyam, Bollywood, fusion and kathak.
The concert and dance performances played out on a large stage surrounded by more than 50 vendor booths. The stage’s backdrop was a large canvas painted in orange, white and green - the colors of the Indian flag.
In between cultural dances and concerts was a brief cultural program, where dignitaries and leaders from each organization took to the stage and provided brief comments about India’s independence and the continued privilege to celebrate modern India in the United States.
Cerritos Council member Naresh Solanki, Artesia Mayor Pro Tem Tony Lima, Artesia Council member Ali Sajjad Taj and Anaheim mayoral candidate Harry Sidhu were the political dignitaries at the Aug. 11 mela.
Sidhu told the several thousand people in attendance to recognize their standing in the world as independent beings pursuing the best life possible here in the United States.
“We have all the power that we had 72 years ago,” Sidhu said. “We came to this country, this is an adopted country, we are Americans today. But at the end of the day, we are celebrating our Indian Independence Day. For the kids, please do not forget your roots. That’s what we can carry on.”
Solanki reminded everyone of the sacrifices the freedom fighters made during the first half of the 20th century to establish an independent India. Those who immigrated to the United States since then have also made valuable contributions to the West, Solanki added.
“India established independence from the United Kingdom (in 1947) and to become the largest democracy in the world. This event is a wonderful opportunity to promote even more cultural exchanges with our community and to celebrate the great contributions [of Indians in America],” Solanki said.
Taj and Lima, meanwhile, encourage the quartet of organizations to stay united and return to Artesia in 2021 for a larger celebration, for when India celebrates the 75th year of its independence.
Sudip Gorakshakar, who serves as president of the National Federation of Indian American Association, commended FIA, FIA-SC, IASC and UFIA for coming together under one umbrella to celebrate India’s independence as a unified group.
“It’s good to see other organizations are getting together and to have a united Indian Independence Day function,” Gorakshakar said.
Leaders from the other organizations thanked everyone who contributed to the event and energized the audience with patriotic statements.
The various comments and felicitations were bracketed by a loaded cultural program, with teenagers and young children electrifying a captive audience with their talents.
Anchoring the evening were Kopalkar and Shah, who sang a variety of popular Indian songs, both old and new. A large contingent of the jam-packed audience remained at Artesia Park until the 11 p.m. hour to enjoy some of their favorite tunes belted by Kopalkar and Shah (in separate solo performances).
When attendees were not engaged with what was happening on stage they were walking the grounds and patronized the various vendor booths on-site.
The health fair booth has become a regular draw for attendees, with physicians volunteering their time to chat about general health topics with anyone who visited.
Among the vendors in attendance were East West Community Church, Morgan Stanley, State Bank of India (California), Gurukul Academy, Star Commercial Home Loans, SAHARA, Shalimar Showrooms, The Thickshake Factory, The Yellow Chili, Dosa Place, Biryani Factory, Chennai Tiffins, Tea India, New York Life, Toyota and Wallis State Bank.
