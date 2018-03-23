The American Chemical Society recently announced the recipients of its annual awards, of which four Indian Americans were among those honored.
Included in the list of award recipients were G.K. Surya Prakash of the University of Southern California, Paras Nath Prasad of the University at Buffalo-SUNY, Pratibha Varma-Nelson of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and Suresh C. Srivastava of Brookhaven National Laboratory.
Prakash was chosen as one of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award recipients for his outstanding contributions to organic chemistry, particularly in mechanistic chemistry, synthetic methodology development, and energy and fuel areas.
A graduate of Bangalore University, the Indian Institute of Technology and the University of Southern California, Prakash is currently the George A. and Judith A. Olah Nobel Laureate chair in hydrocarbon chemistry at USC.
He said in an ACS news release that he hopes in the next decade to solve the "energy conundrum" using carbon dioxide recycling through methanol.
Prasad, the SUNY Distinguished Professor of chemistry, physics, electrical engineering and medicine, was honored with the Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry.
A graduate of Bihar University where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees and the University of Pennsylvania where he achieved a doctorate degree, Prasad also serves as the Samuel P. Capen chair of chemistry and the executive director of the Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics at the University at Buffalo.
He was named among the top 50 science and technology leaders in the world by Scientific American in 2005 and has published 700 scientific and technical papers in high-impact journals, three monographs that practically defined the fields of organic nonlinear optics, biophotonics and nanophotonics, eight edited books, and holds numerous patents, his university bio said.
Additionally, Prasad is the recipient of many scientific awards and honors including the Morley Medal, Schoellkopf Medal, a Guggenheim Fellowship, Sloan Fellowship, Western New York Health Care Industries Technology/Discovery Award and Fellow of the APS, OSA and SPIE.
Varma-Nelson was named the George C. Pimental Award in Chemical Education recipient. The Indian American received the award for work on face-to-face and cyber versions of Peer Led Team Learning that has facilitated understanding of small-group chemistry learning in the two environments.
A graduate of the University of Pune (bachelor's in chemistry) and the University of Illinois in Chicago (doctorate in organic chemistry), Varma-Nelson is currently the professor of chemistry and founding executive director of the STEM Education Innovation & Research Institute at IUPUI.
Before she joined SEIRI she was the executive director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. She is well known in the STEM community for her pioneering work in the development, implementation and dissemination of the Peer-Led Team Learning model of teaching, her bio said.
She has been a co-PI of three NSF-funded National Dissemination Grants. In addition, she was a founding co-PI of the first NSF funded Undergraduate Research Center “Center for Authentic Science Practice in Education,” it added.
Her research group is currently working on the development, implementation, evaluation, and dissemination of cyber-PLTL.
Varma-Nelson has received multiple awards for her work, including the James Flack Norris Award, Stanley C. Israel regional award from the American Chemical Society and the ACS award, among others.
Srivastava was the Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry recipient. He was named the recipient of the award for his outstanding accomplishments in the production and development of many radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals that have and continue to provide medical benefit to patients worldwide.
The Indian American, who earned a bachelor's in chemistry and biology and master's in organic chemistry at Agra University and a doctorate in nuclear and biological chemistry at the University of Allahabad, is currently a head of the Radionuclide and Radiopharmaceutical Program at BNL's medical department, as well as an adjunct professor of radiology at SUNY Stony Brook.
Srivastava’s main research interests include the coordination chemistry of Tc and other radiometals in nuclear medicine, methods and mechanisms of blood cell labeling, and production and radiochemistry of therapeutic radionuclides, according to his bio.
Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2018. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars Awards, these recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony March 20 in conjunction with the 255th ACS National Meeting in New Orleans.
