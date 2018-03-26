A fundraising page to help with medical expenses has been set up for an Indian American man who was assaulted last October in Milpitas, Calif., by two men wielding bats and iron rods.
According to a gofundme page set up by Om Shiv Reddy, Ganesh Kumar Kodooru was outside the Apex Apartments in Milpitas when he was attacked. Reddy wrote that two assailants unexpectedly came up to Kodooru and hit him with an iron rod on his face, head, and body. One person threatened the 24-year-old man with a gun, according to Reddy.
Reddy alleged that the assailants yelled during the encounter: “Go back to your country, leave my country bastards, fu***** Indians.” He said that Kodooru suffered a broken nose, long cuts to his face and body and shortness of breath as a result of the attack. Reddy said Kodooru must still undergo treatments and an operation, including nose surgery.
“We are worried about his health condition, financial status, and medical bills.
He comes from a background of a lower-middle-class farmer's family and is pursuing his master’s degree with a bank loan,” said Reddy.
Lt. Raj Maharaj of the Milpitas Police Department confirmed to India-West that the incident occurred Oct. 15. The department did not treat the incident as a hate crime, said Maharaj, adding there was no evidence to indicate that the assault was motivated by hate.
The incident was likely a robbery, though the assailants got away with nothing, said Maharaj, confirming that a rod and a bat was used in the assault. The suspects – who are still at large – “got back in their car and left,” he told India-West, adding that Kodooru was treated for injuries, the extent of which he could not reveal due to HIPPA privacy concerns.
Maharaj said there was a similar case in front of the Apex apartments in January, which is being investigated as a strong-armed robbery.
Reddy posted three statements from witnesses to the fundraising page. Amanda Racicot, who lives on the second floor of the Apex Apartments, testified that she saw two men – one white, one African American – who were repeatedly hitting Kodooru with metal bats which may have been gold in color. She yelled at the suspects, telling them she was going to call the police; the suspects fled in an SUV or van, according to Racicot.
Catherine Cho, who lives on the second floor of the Apex Apartments, testified that she heard a loud scream from a male, and added that she thought someone was dying. She also stated that she clearly heard what sounded like metal hitting an object, and described the sound as several clanks. Her husband, Dennis Park, also heard the screams and the clanks.
Witnesses at the scene called 911. Emergency vehicles took Kodooru to Regional Medical Center hospital in San Jose, Calif.
The gofundme page – https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-ganeshvictim-onhatecrime – raised $2,492 a day after it was launched and has now reached $8,296. Reddy is hoping to raise $60,000 for Kodooru.
