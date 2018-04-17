A Jersey City, New Jersey man of Indian origin, who is currently on trial in Hudson County Superior Court for the 2016 fatal strangulation of his brother, was identified by detectives who matched DNA taken from under the victim’s fingernails to that of the attacker.
Gangaram Maharaj, 60, faces 30 years to life in prison if he is found guilty of killing his brother, Rajendra Maharaj, 62 at the time of his death, which occurred in Rajendra’s apartment on Feb. 27, 2016.
Forensic pathologist Wayne Williams testified April 12 that Rajendra Maharaj had a number of very serious health concerns – including cardiovascular disease, artery blockage, cirrhosis of the liver consistent with alcohol abuse, and possible pneumonia – but stuck to his theory that the death was caused by strangulation.
Rajendra Maharaj’s blood alcohol level was also elevated at the time of his death.
Williams said Maharaj died from compression to his neck, and noted that cartilage and a small bone in the neck were fractured.
Using autopsy pictures, Williams also explained that Rajendra Maharaj had a cut on the top of his head and abrasions on his neck, forehead and chin when found on the bathroom floor with a bloody towel under his head, as reported by the NJ.com news site.
In opening statements a day earlier, Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Najma Rana noted that DNA found under Rajendra Maharaj's fingernails matched that of his brother.
Rana painted the victim as chronically unemployed, a loner, an alcoholic, had a difficult personality and was estranged from his wife. She said Rajendra continued to live rent-free in the third-floor apartment of the building owned by his sister after the death of their mother. Gangaram lived on the second floor.
Gangaram Maharaj’s attorney Gerald Miller told the court it was not uncommon for two people who live together to have each other's DNA on their person. He said it was even more likely in this case, because his client would often carry his brother after he passed out, apparently from drinking, as reported by NJ.com.
"It could be that (Gangaram's) best witness is dead," Miller said. "If (Rajendra) was alive, he could testify that he was not killed by his brother. We can't know what he would say."
Miller said Gangaram Maharaj was a pharmacist for 28 years. He is now retired. Gangaram took care of his alcoholic, homeless brother, said Miller, noting that Rajendra lived in the building because his client had found him sleeping in the garage of a building owned by their sister.
"He was bruised, battered and there were alcohol bottles with him," Miller said, adding that Gangaram Maharaj cleaned his brother up, clothed him and brought him back to live in the apartment.
The trial will resume this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.