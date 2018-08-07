KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A Kansas man who opened fire at a suburban Kansas City bar, killing an Indian American and wounding two other men, was sentenced Aug. 7 in federal court to three consecutive life prison sentences for what federal prosecutors said was a hate crime.
Adam Purinton, 53, of Olathe, did not speak in court Aug. 7 as he was sentenced for the Feb. 22, 2017, shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, that killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a citizen of India who had stopped at the bar with a co-worker, Alok Madasani, both 32, for an after-work drink.
The shooting raised concerns that immigrants were facing more harassment after the election of President Donald Trump and prompted officials in India to question whether their citizens were safe in the U.S.
Witnesses said Purinton was asked to leave the bar after he verbally harassed Kuchibhotla and Madasani, at one point yelling, “Get out of my country.” He later returned with a handgun and fired several times at the two men, killing Kuchibhotla and wounding Madasani. A third man who tried to intervene, Ian Grillot, also was wounded.
Purinton was arrested later in Missouri after he allegedly told a bartender he was running from police because of the shooting.
He pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in May, in a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty (see previous article in India-West here). His Aug. 7 sentence will run consecutively to another life sentence Purinton previously received for first-degree murder in Johnson County District Court in Kansas.
None of his victims appeared in court Aug. 7, The Kansas City Star reported.
Prosecutors read a statement Sunayana Dumala, Kuchibhotla’s widow, had addressed to Purinton.
“Srinu and I came to the United States of America full of dreams and aspirations. . . .Now, my American Dream – and that of Srinu’s – is broken,” she wrote. “If you could have kept your anger inside and spoke to my husband softly, Srinu would have been more than happy to share his background and help you understand that not every brown skinned person is suspicious or evil, but kind, smart and contributing to America. Instead you chose to rage and bully in anger and when you were stopped, you decided to take their lives.”
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that Purinton’s crimes were “detestable.”
“The defendant acted with clear premeditation in murdering one man, and attempting to murder a second man, simply because of their race, religion, and national origin,” according to the statement. “As a result, a promising young life has been tragically cut short, and other lives have been filled with suffering. Securing this sentence is important not only to the victims and their loved ones, but also to our justice system and our nation as a whole.”
Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, was asked to leave the bar after uttering racial slurs at Kuchibhotla and Madasani, who were working as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin at the time. Madasani told detectives that Purinton asked the men, who immigrated to the U.S. as students, if their “status was legal,” according to a court affidavit.
After the shooting, Purinton drove 70 miles to Clinton, Missouri, where he confessed the shooting to a bartender at a restaurant. Court records say Purinton told the employee that he had shot two “Iranian men.”
Purinton pleaded guilty in March to first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted murder for wounding Madasani and Grillot.
Sunayana Dumala, Kuchibhotla’s widow, released a video after Purinton was sentenced May 4 to life, describing her husband as an immigrant with "dreams for a better future.”
"Today's sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable," Dumala said at the time.
"I have shared Srinu's story to highlight the goodness in him with the hope that others will emulate his life and not that of the man who killed him,” she said.
In a statement submitted in court before the sentencing, Dumala said to Purinton: “My husband had a passion and dream to achieve something big in the aviation industry. He was working hard on large contracts for Garmin, those which have been awarded to the company. His hard work will now give jobs to more individuals and earn them their livelihood. Imagine how much more he could have achieved and contributed to the community if not for your anger and hatred.”
“My Srinu had never hurt anyone and only had love and respect for others, but he had to lose his life because of your hate. It is because of only those values that he had instilled in me that I am able to write this. I hope in the years that you must spend in the jail you will one day realize the magnitude of your mistake and work towards your penance.”
Purinton, a Navy veteran, was a regular customer at Austin’s. Neighbors in the Olathe neighborhood where he lived told The Associated Press that he became “a drunken mess” following his father’s death about two years before the shooting and had physically and mentally deteriorated.
