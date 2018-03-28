The Russian airline Aeroflot forced five Indian American passengers to fly to Delhi rather than to their destination in New York, saying they would be deported if they did not take the alternate flight.
The five passengers were all U.S. citizens, according to a racial discrimination complaint. The incident occurred Jan. 7 in Moscow.
The Americans were travelling from Delhi to the U.S., but were stranded during a stopover in Moscow when their connecting flight to JFK International Airport was cancelled due to heavy snow in New York.
Aeroflot told them there were no available seats on alternative flights and they would not be provided with any accommodation in Moscow, according to a report in The Independent newspaper. The airline allegedly offered alternative connections to the U.S. to white Americans who had been on the same flight.
The Indian American passengers were also denied transit visas, meaning under Russian law they could not leave Sheremetyevo Airport or remain in the country for longer than 24 hours.
An Aeroflot employee told the group they instead had to “go back to India” on a later flight or face being forcibly “deported” to India by Russian officials, according to a formal complaint filed by lawyers acting for the passengers.
The passengers called the U.S. embassy in Moscow and were told “it would be illegal for Aeroflot to deport United States citizens to third countries against their will,” the complaint reads.
“Although the officer on duty at the embassy repeatedly asked to speak with Aeroflot to correct the situation, Aeroflot employees refused to speak with him, instead reiterating their threat that the passengers would be deported and that if they did not return to India, Aeroflot would ‘make matters worse’ for them — including through criminal deportation and heavy fines,” alleged the complaint.
The Independent reported that a video filmed by one of the passengers shows an Aeroflot worker, identified only as Mikhail, warning the group “they will be deported” if they have not left the country within 23 hours. He is then showed slamming one of the U.S. passports down on a counter in frustration and storming off after the group protested that they were American citizens.
Mikhail later returned to give them boarding passes for a flight to Delhi, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.