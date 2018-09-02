The Connecticut chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin and the Stamford city government together celebrated India’s Independence Day Aug. 12 at the Stanford Government Center in Stamford, Conn.
Stamford Mayor David Martin was present at the event and spoke about the diversity of the City of Stamford. Indian Consul Jaideep Chola was the chief guest, who delivered the Independence Day message, emphasizing the importance of India’s independence and its adoption of democracy.
“While your adopted land is the oldest and most powerful democracy in the world, India, too, has the distinction of having the largest democracy with diversities like religion, caste, creed, region and language and this day is celebrated by every Indian in all parts of India,” said Chola.
Chola said that India, in a short span, has achieved the distinction of competing with the most powerful economies in the world and recently overtook France as the sixth largest economy in the world.
“We have seen a fascinating transformation that has taken place in India-U.S. relations in the last several decades with deepening of our relationship based on our shared values of democracy, universal human rights, tolerance and pluralism, equal opportunities for all citizens and rule of law, and our bilateral relations have now developed into a global strategic partnership.” Chola continued.
The program began with the singing of a patriotic song, followed by a welcome address given by GOPIO-CT president Anita Bhat, who gave an account of what the organization has been doing for the community.
“By celebrating India’s Independence Day in America, we are celebrating the success of the democratic institutions of USA and India, the oldest democracy and largest democracy, respectively,” said Dr. Thomas Abraham, Indian American founder and chairman of GOPIO International.
Abraham introduced GOPIO community service awardees Leena Ramchandani and Mangala Dongre to the attendees and high school graduates were also recognized.
An Independence Day message was also delivered by Harry Arora, who is running as a Republican in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District.
The cultural program at the event included dances by Chak de! India, directed by Shital Pathak; presentation of the song, “One Indian Mashup,” performed by Aadhya Tejaswim, Harshit Rajshekar and Siri Nagannavar; rendition of Vande Mataram by Jayashree group; and a mix of Kathak, Bollywood, classical and Indi pop performances.
The program concluded with the hoisting of the Indian, American and Connecticut flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.