LOS ANGELES – The annual Kirtan Darbar and Nagar Kirtan Baisakhi Celebration was celebrated with great enthusiasm by an estimated 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center here April 8, attracting devotees from all parts of California and other states, as well as Mexico and India.
Sikhs around the world celebrate Baisakhi as the day their identity as “Khalsa/Pure Ones” supersedes all else. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was a visionary, a being of great faith and trust in God, a man of boundless courage, and a champion of the weak and poor. He fought for righteousness so that all people could have the opportunity to live in equality, dignity and grace. Guru Gobind Singh Ji not only believed that everyone should live with dignity and grace, he himself was a shining example of those qualities. As such, Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi around the world every year.
The decorations for the inside Kirtan program featured beautiful decorations designed by Seva Kaur Khalsa and a lovely backdrop of murals which were copies of Sikh "warrior spirit" art painted by Mexican artist Teresa Jimenez.
The day began at 3:30 a.m. at Guru Ram Das Ashram in West Los Angeles where youth and adults of Bhai Avtar Singh Kirtan Taksal under the direction of Surinder Singh recited the “Asa di Var.” Siri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was then escorted by motorcycle police in a grand procession, with Khalsa flags flying, all the way to the Los Angeles Convention Center, where Guru Sahib arrived at 7:00 a.m. to begin the Kirtan Darbar. The day’s main Kirtan program included songs written in praise of Guru Gobind Singh and the Khalsa. More than 40 women’s, children’s and Ragi Jethas performed throughout the program from all over Southern California; Dada Singh from Fresno, along with the other Kirtan Jethas, also spoke about Guru Gobind Singh’s life and legacy.
The Guru Ram Das Ashram Kirtan Jetha played the closing Kirtan before Siri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was escorted outdoors for the beginning of the resplendent Nagar Kirtan.
The program was emceed by Kirtan-Singh Khalsa of Guru Ram Das Ashram along with Harvinder Singh from Khalsa Care Foundation. Several federal, county and city dignitaries attended, and both received and gave presentations at the program, including Congresswoman of the 27th District Judy Chu, who spoke poignantly about her work in support of the Sikh community.
"Spirit of Baisakhi Awards" and saropas (prayer shawls) were presented on behalf of the Sikh Community of Southern California to several distinguished individuals and organizations for their examples of leadership. Those included Congresswoman Judy Chu, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, Siri Sikdar Sahiba Sardarni Guru Amrit Kaur Khalsa, Giani Ranjit Singh, head Granthi of the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara; Gurinder Singh Khalsa, founder and chairman of SikhsPAC; representatives the from Los Angeles Sheriff’s office, Jaswant Singh Jhawar and the Sadh Sangat of Inland Sikh Education Empire; and the Sadh Sangat of Sikh Temple Riverside and The Next-Generation Management Committee.
Giani Ranjit Singh spoke eloquently acknowledging the contributions to the Panth Khalsa by Harbhajan Singh Yogi and his wife Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa and Siri Sikdar Sahiba Sardarni Guru Amrit Kaur Khalsa, who are carrying on the mission.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who presented a proclamation to Bibiji and the Sikh leadership, gave an inspiring speech mentioning love as the central focus of the Sikh community, the spirit of langar, serving the homeless, and his hopes to visit the Golden Temple during his trip to India this winter.
Guru’s Langar was served throughout the day and was prepared at the Hollywood Sikh Temple (Vermont Gurdwara) by volunteers of the Sadh Sangat of Southern California and the many thousands of devotees who attended the program.
Guru Sahib’s float for the Nagar Kirtan was designed by Joginder Singh Sidhu, while the Sadh Sangat of the Khalsa Care Foundation prepared the float decorations for the several floats in the parade and organized the entire procession, which proceeded a couple of miles in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Sumptuous sweets and snacks were served after the parade organized by the Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Dal.
Hundreds of volunteers had worked for months in advance to make the event a grand success.
