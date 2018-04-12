A Deer Park, New York man, who hit the car of an Indian American dental student last fall and then allegedly ran over her when she got out to examine the damage, was charged with second degree manslaughter April 8 by a Nassau County grand jury.
According to Nassau County, New York Police Department reports, Taranjit Parmar, 18, was traveling eastbound in her 2018 Jeep around 5 p.m. Nov. 10 on the Hempstead Turnpike, a few miles from her Levittown, New York, home. She was struck by the driver of a red pickup truck, Daniel Coppolo, who was traveling northbound on the turnpike, but attempting to turn eastbound.
After the minor collision, Parmar, a sophomore at Adelphi University, got out of her car to assess the damage, and exchange information with the other driver. As she was surveying her car and phoning her mother to let her know what had happened, Coppolo revved off in his car, allegedly striking Parmar and mowing her down as he fled the scene.
“While on the phone with her mother, Parmar yelled for the driver to stop and grabbed the defendant’s truck as he started to move,” prosecutors said in a news release announcing the indictment. “Coppolo allegedly drove through the parking lot, dragging the victim and ultimately ran her over before fleeing the scene by driving the wrong way on Hempstead Turnpike.”
Coppolo, 32, works for the New York Fire Department. He was arraigned April 8 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. He is due back in court May 16.
After his arraignment, Coppolo was taken to Nassau County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond, or $600,000 in cash. He faces eight to 26 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.
“Taranjit Parmar was a beautiful, successful student when her life was taken from her after a minor fender bender,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said, as reported by Newsday.
Coppolo’s attorney, Lawrence Carra of Mineola, said his client feels sympathy for the victim and her family, Newsday reported.
“Everyone is very saddened by what occurred,” Carra said. “Words cannot express the grief and we feel very sympathetic towards the family. But the fact that he has been indicted by a grand jury merely shows the people believe there is probable cause to show that a crime has been committed.” (See earlier India-West story here.)
