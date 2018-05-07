Three U.S. employment agencies that place H-1B workers at U.S. worksites have sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, claiming that new rules in a February memo – which outlines stricter compliance requirements – unfairly impact smaller staffing firms.
The case was filed May 1 in a federal court in New Jersey by the trade organization Small and Medium Enterprises Consortium, along with New Jersey-based staffing companies NAM Info and Derex Technologies, which also have offices in India. The suit names USCIS Director Francis Cissna and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirjsten Nielsen. Court documents were sealed shortly after they were filed.
On Feb. 22, USCIS issued a policy memo, “making clear that USCIS may request detailed documentation to ensure a legitimate employer-employee relationship is maintained while an employee is working at a third-party worksite.”
“In publishing this policy, USCIS clarifies existing regulatory requirements relating to H-1B petitions filed for workers who will be employed at one or more third-party worksites. This policy memorandum makes clear that employers must provide contracts and itineraries for employees who will work at a third-party location,” said the agency in a press statement.
H-1B employers are now mandated to provide documentation that the worker will remain in a specialty occupation role throughout his tenure with the firm.
“Scenarios involving a third-party worksite generally make it more difficult to assess whether the petitioner has established that the beneficiary will actually be employed in a specialty occupation or that the requisite employer-employee
relationship will exist,” stated USCIS in the memo.
“The difficulty of this assessment is increased in situations where there are one or more intermediary vendors and where the relationship between the petitioner and the end client is more attenuated than a direct petitioner-client relationship,” noted the agency.
USCIS claimed that violations of H-1B rules — such as paying H-1B workers less than the required wage or staffing companies not paying workers while they wait for jobs, or having H-1B workers perform non-specialty occupations — “may be more likely to occur when petitioners place employees at third-party worksites.”
USCIS said in the February memo that it was issuing stricter compliance regulations to prevent “fraud and abuse” of the H-1B program.
Significantly, third-party staffing agencies may be required to provide additional contracts and itineraries for the entire time a worker is placed with a company.
The lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Jonathan Wasden, told the San Francisco Chronicle that H-1B staffing companies view the memo as an “existential threat.” He noted that their contracts last months, not years.
“They see that this policy has the really real likelihood of ending their business model — it is do or die,” Wasden said.
