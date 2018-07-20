File photo of Nirav Tolia, the Indian American founder and CEO of Nextdoor, and wife Megha Tolia attending the second day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)