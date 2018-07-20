Nextdoor, the app and web platform used by more than 75 percent of U.S. households to connect with neighbors, is contemplating an entrance into the India market at some point in the future.
That vision is still just a gleam in the eyes of Nirav Tolia, Indian Amerian founder and CEO of Nextdoor. In an interview June 10 — timed so that he could put his three young sons down for an afternoon nap — the San Francisco, Calif.-based entrepreneur told India-West: “We’re excited about India as a potential market.”
“It’s no time soon, so we don’t have a defined vision of India, besides knowing that it is a critical market for us,” he said.
Tolia, 45, launched Nextdoor in the U.S. in 2011, with co-founders Sarah Leary, Prakash Janakiraman and David Wiesen. The company is considered a tech unicorn with a market valuation of $1.5 billion, following a Series E financing round last December.
In 2015, Nextdoor made headlines with a valuation at $1.1 billion, without any revenue. The company has since added on two revenue sources: currently, 5,000 realtors have purchased a monthly subscription to post real estate listings — targeted to the user’s neighborhood — to the platform.
Revenue is also based on in-feed advertising; 500 advertisers from many different industries have purchased the ads, according to Tolia.
Nextdoor is currently testing a new revenue model, known as “neighborhood offers,” special deals that local businesses are willing to provide only to local residents in the specific neighborhood. Tolia told India-West: “This will be our next big initiative. It is currently in limited testing and we don’t know when it will go live to all our neighborhoods.”
Tolia also addressed the much-asked question of when Nextdoor will hold its initial public offering. He dismissed speculation of an IPO in 2018, and added that he hoped by the following year, the company will have achieved enough of its internal goals to consider an IPO.
“An IPO is never a final outcome; it is a milestone along the way. All the giants have gone down that path, but it’s not really important,” said the Odessa, Texas-raised son of two Indian immigrant physicians, who started his education at Stanford University as a pre-med student, but ended up majoring in English literature.
The app and web platform is used in 175,000 neighborhoods across the U.S., and has expanded to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Tolia said the company is looking at Brazil, as well as India, but clarified that it is currently focused on Western European markets. “The notion of being a good neighbor is a global one,” he told India-West.
The Nextdoor portal allows users who have verified their address to seek and share information about neighborhood activities, and local service providers — including handymen, babysitters, and painters. The portal also allows users to sell, buy and give away used items. One prolific user characterizes the site as “a great place to unload your used diaper genie.”
Controversially, the site also allows users to post alerts on “suspicious activity” in the neighborhood, which has led to charges that the portal promotes racial profiling, as users post the race — or descriptions alluding to the race — of the suspicious person. Some media accused the site of promoting “implicit racism.”
The East Bay Express reported in 2015: “White Oakland residents are increasingly using the popular social networking site to report ‘suspicious activity’ about their Black neighbors — and families of color fear the consequences could be fatal. The newspaper interviewed an African American teenager who lived in a largely white neighborhood of Oakland, Calif., who stated that his neighbors eyed him with “suspicious or fearful stares.”
In the interview with India-West, Tolia stated: “99 percent of Nextdoor posts have nothing to do with race.” He then suggested it was important to distinguish between racism and racial profiling. “Though we feel exceptionally strongly that this is not something we created, but we are not going to allow it on our platform. Even one racially-charged post is serious for us.”
Tolia said the company has taken numerous measures to mitigate racial profiling on its site, and has seen a 75 percent reduction in racial profiling on the site.
“Suspicious activity” can be reported in the “Crimes and Safety” section of the portal. The section states explicitly: “Don't assume criminality based on someone's race or ethnicity. Racial profiling is expressly prohibited.”
A subsection queries: “Is what I saw actually suspicious, especially if I take race or ethnicity out of the equation?”
Tolia credits his parents for his entrepreneurial success. “They represent the best values of Indian culture and the best values of immigrant culture. They are incredible role models,” he said.
