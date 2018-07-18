An Indian American and a Syrian American who worked at the global giant Halliburton Energy Services were harassed by their fellow employees for their Muslim faith and countries of origin, alleged the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a lawsuit filed July 3 in U.S. District Court in Dallas, Texas.
Mir Ali, who is originally from India, and Hassan Snoubar, originally from Syria, suffered discriminatory behavior for more than three years by Halliburton staff and supervisors, claimed the suit. Both were operator assistants at Halliburton’s Kilgore facility in Texas; neither man currently works for the company. Snoubar was allegedly fired after reporting the harassment in 2015. It is unclear when Ali left the corporation.
According to the lawsuit, Ali, an operator assistant, was subjected to taunts and name calling about his national origin and religion. One Halliburton supervisor frequently asked Ali about his “magic carpet,” the suit said.
Snoubar was frequently called derogatory names by employees such as “camel jockey,” was said to be a “terrorist” because of his ethnicity, and was accused of being complicit with ISIS, the suit added.
Snoubar’s and Ali’s co-workers regularly broadcast derogatory name calling over radio headsets to other workers, and one of defendant’s supervisors allegedly used the company radio to refer to both Snoubar and Ali as terrorists, said the suit.
Supervisors criticized their cultural attire, made demeaning remarks about their appearance, identified them with terrorism, and even claimed their “people” engaged in bestiality, according to the lawsuit.
Ali and Snoubar were allegedly given different assignments and job loads because of their ethnicity, claimed the suit. Halliburton had not responded to the lawsuit as of press time July 16, nor has it issued a press statement regarding the allegations.
The EEOC is seeking back pay for Snoubar and compensation for both men based on past and future financial loss. The lawsuit also seeks punitive financial damages and compensation for financial losses stemming from the men’s “humiliation, emotional pain and suffering, stress, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life.” "This case should serve as a message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in the workplace," said EEOC trial attorney Joel Clark, in a press statement issued July 3. "No one should have to arrive at the workplace and be taunted or persecuted for his religious beliefs or national origin."
EEOC Dallas District Office Regional Attorney Robert A. Canino added: "Passivity in the face of this kind of abuse is certainly enough for an employer to be held accountable, but the participation by supervisors in the mean-spirited degradation of an employee's ethnic heritage and faith is unconscionable as well as unlawful.”
“The oil field environment is not to be a free-fire zone for destructive energy in the form of open bigotry,” said Canino.
Houston, Texas-based Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., with over 55,000 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry.
