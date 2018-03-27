Citing a lack of funds raised for his campaign, Indian American clinical psychologist Harmesh Kumar has dropped out of the California gubernatorial race to focus on a local race.
The Democratic candidate said he will run for the District 4 Supervisor seat in Contra Costa County, where he will challenge Democratic incumbent Karen Mitchoff.
The district includes Concord, where Kumar resides, as well as Clayton, Pleasant Hill, parts of Walnut Creek and the unincorporated Contra Costa Center.
"I just couldn't raise enough funds. It's very difficult to compete with people with so much money," Kumar told India-West of his gubernatorial campaign, which ceased earlier this month.
However, he said, about a week or two ago, coinciding with dropping out of the statewide race, the founder and president of Therapeutic Residential Care Services Inc. said several people approached him about challenging Mitchoff for the supervisor seat.
"That's (also) why I decided (to drop out of the governor's race)," he said. "I can make a much more effective defense there (in Contra Costa County's D4 Supervisor election)."
The candidate, who is also the founder and president of a California-based non-profit mental health agency, South Asian Behavioral Health and Training Foundation Inc., said much of his issues that he was hoping to address as governor — investing in human development, which includes investing in education, families and job training; public transportation, study impact of automation, investment in infrastructure, single-payer healthcare system, and unfunded liabilities — will remain intact.
However, Kumar has strong feelings towards improving the state of mental health not only in Contra Costa County, but throughout California.
He said that there was about $2.5 billion budgeted for mental health by the government that wasn't spent. About $45 million of those funds is ticketed for the county he resides in, he added.
"The state and county are supporting how to make people poor instead of helping," he asserted to India-West, adding that it costs about $600 to take care of each mental health patient and that so many patients have become homeless because of the cost of care.
"Little things are adding up and current supervisors aren't providing the leadership needed," he said. "That's why my experience will help the district."
Kumar has worked in the mental health industry for more than three decades, helping people with mental health issues and providing low income housing to people with mental disabilities and seniors with dementia.
Kumar immigrated to the U.S. in 1990 and became very active in the Indian American community as he saw the vacuum and lack of social service services in the community, according to the candidate’s news release. He served as Concord’s commissioner for 10 years, president of the Federation of Indo-American Associations of Northern California, and later became involved in the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County. Kumar has also served on the Concord’s Measure Q Finance Oversight Committee, among many other community-based roles.
The primary election is scheduled for June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.