According to a bankruptcy court document obtained by Deadline, Sandeep Rehal, a former Indian American personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein, who had accused the media mogul of sexual harassment in January, is part of a five-member committee formed to represent “unsecured creditors trying to extract compensation” from The Weinstein Company.
According to a one-page document filed March 28 at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the committee includes Rehal; Louisette Geiss, another accuser; talent agency WME, digital distributor Cinedigm, and China-based Light Chaser Animation, reports Deadline.
The Weinstein Company, according to The Wrap, formally filed for bankruptcy last week, with Lantern Capital Partners agreeing to buy the company’s assets for $310 million and to keep the studio’s employees on as a “going concern.” The bankruptcy process is expected to be completed in mid-May.
Rehal, who stated that she suffers from “severe emotional distress” because of “incessant sexual harassment” she endured working as Weinstein’s assistant from February 2013 to February 2015, is suing Weinstein in New York court after a federal judge dismissed the matter on jurisdictional grounds.
According to the lawsuit, Rehal had to manage Weinstein’s supply of injectable erectile dysfunction drugs, clean semen off his office couch and pick up used condoms. She maintained Weinstein’s list of contacts and had to use an asterisk to identify his sexual partners, the suit says. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.