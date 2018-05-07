Indian American agronomist and geneticist Gurdev Khush is among four scholars who have been named this year’s recipients of the UC Davis medal, the highest honor the university bestows on individuals.
Khush, professor emeritus of plant sciences, and the three other winners will be recognized for their extraordinary personal achievements and contributions to the ideals of higher education on which UC Davis was founded, according to a press release.
Khush is best known for his work with the International Rice Research Institute, where he spearheaded the program for developing high-yielding and disease-and insect-resistant varieties of rice.
He graduated from Punjab Agricultural University in India and earned his Ph.D. from UC Davis. During his 35-year career at IRRI, he helped develop more than 300 innovative rice strains, including IR36. That strain, released in 1976, became the most widely planted food crop the world has known.
Khush is considered one of the heroes of the Green Revolution.
Owing in large part to Khush’s contribution, “world rice production increased from 257 million tons in 1966 to 718 million tons in 2011,” noted the press release.
Khush, a recipient of virtually all of the top international agricultural prizes, said: “It means so much. I could not have accomplished what I have without the training I received at UC Davis.”
UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May will present the UC Davis Medal to recipients during a gala June 8 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento, Calif.
First presented in 2002, the UC Davis Medal recognizes individuals of rare accomplishment “to be heralded today and in perpetuity” as special members of the UC Davis community. The other three recipients this year are Michael W. Chapman, UC Davis alumnus and chairman emeritus of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UC Davis Medical Center; and John and Lois Crowe, pioneering scientists and philanthropists.
Past honorees include such well-known individuals as former President Bill Clinton, artist Wayne Thiebaud, and Robert and Margrit Mondavi.
