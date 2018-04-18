An Indian American high school senior at Saint Louis, Mo.-based Priory School has been honored by multiple organizations with awards.
Kancherla, in addition to recently being honored as one of 150 Coca-Cola Scholars (see India-West article here), was named a 2018 Princeton Prize in Race Relations winner as well as a 2018 AXA Achievement Scholar recipient.
“Sohan has been a remarkable example to us all. His leadership, humility and drive has led him to great accomplishments, both in and outside of our school,” said Priory headmaster Father Gregory Mohrman in a news release.
Kancherla plans to attend Harvard University or Yale University in the fall to study medicine or business.
He currently serves as Priory’s Student Council president as well as president of the school’s math club. Under his leadership, Priory’s math team finished in first place in six consecutive statewide Excellence in Mathematics competitions. Since his freshman year, he has captained the varsity Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics and Science and Scholar Bowl teams.
He led the TEAM+S team to a score that qualified it for the Nationals, and the Scholar Bowl team to a second place finish in state and a first place finish in the St. Louis Metro League, and was first place individually in St. Louis.
He participated in the Students and Teachers as Research Scientists program at Washington University School of Medicine in Washington University’s Cardiovascular Lab researching the efficacy of multiscale entropy as a parameter of infants’ heart rate variability following therapeutic hypothermia. He received the Partnership of Research Institution’s Award for Excellence in Research.
Outside of the school, Kancherla has a deep focus on improving his community and fostering social justice. He founded a nonprofit organization, Bridges to America, to work with members of the immigrant and refugee communities in St. Louis to recognize issues they face and to raise awareness of them.
Kancherla also is one of the founding members of Interfaith Youth Council, which unites youth of various religious backgrounds to discuss differences and similarities between faiths as well as community engagement.
